TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Bryjak’s letter to the editor published on April 7 was masterful sarcasm and provided more than a slight chuckle.
Unfortunately, it was an accurate portrayal of the fringes of Republican thought at this time in our history. My former law partner, Ron Stafford, a staunch Republican, and I would have commiserated about how far segments of both parties have moved toward the edges and away from moderate fact-based thought and compromise.
Again, thanks to Mr. Bryjak.
BILL OWENS
Former Member of Congress
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Hannah McCormick, our local veterinarian, is retiring.
Hannah, the Earth Mother, as I call her, has been our trusted friend and animal savior since 1983. She has a very unique caring way of treating both animals and their owners. She has treated our dogs with expertise and compassion for many years.
We have never left her clinic without feeling a sense of relief and confidence that our pets have received great care. Being a great vet is one thing, being a great caring person is another. Hannah will be missed by many North Country pet owners.
I will miss my Hannah hugs and our visits. She not only cares for our pets, but us as well. Amanda Lutzy will be the new owner of the Saranac clinic. We are lucky to have such a qualified replacement. Amanda shares many of Hannah’s values.
Hannah’s legacy of caring will continue.
WAYNE CHASE JR.
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: In my opinion, people should be more self-reliant.
I am not saying that people are not responsible, especially in the North Country, where rural living often necessitates self-dependency. And yet, I feel that there is much in life that we unnecessarily depend on others for.
Medical needs, for example; if someone in the house gets a cough or stubs a toe, it’s off to the emergency room where you’ll wait in line for hours because there are 30 stubbed toes and five coughs ahead of you. Instead, why not buy a family medicine book? If your condition is not life threatening, there is a possibility that you could treat yourself at home.
This will save you time and money and shorten the wait for people who really need medical attention. Cars are another example; the number of friends who don’t know how to change their oil or switch out winter tires is concerning. To do both may take only an hour, maybe two, and you’ll save yourself some good money.
Then, and this is one few people realize, think of your cellphone. When the battery starts to die or the screen breaks, you get a replacement, or otherwise, wait for your carrier to offer the newest deal for the newest phone. All the while you could fix it yourself or bring it to a repair shop for half the price.
The things we don’t understand tend to hold power over us, and we should all strive to learn more and be less afraid. In my opinion, the more self-reliant a person is, the more dependable and important they are to their community.
As a wise man once said, “the more we can help ourselves, the more we can help those around us.”
MORGAN JAMES SHOLTIS
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: During National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, the Alzheimer’s Association is proud to spotlight local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Here in the North Country, Alzheimer’s Association volunteers deliver critical support and education, raise funds, and advocate for Alzheimer’s to help achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more community members to consider volunteering. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022. Here in New York, there are more than 410,000. As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
The number of New York residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025 is expected to increase to 460,000, a 12.2% increase.
Thank you to all our North Country volunteers. We honor you and all you do to help us with our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.
MELISSA FISCHLER
Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York
Saranac Lake
