TO THE EDITOR: I would like to know what has happened to our local radio station, WIRY 1340 AM?
We still get the birthday and anniversary shows in the morning, but by 9 a.m. it seems the station goes to automation and all we hear is music.
We used to get national news on the hour, weather updates at 15 minutes intervals, Farmer’s Almanac once the 12:30 p.m. news was finished. The news at 12:30 also seems short and brief.
I still enjoy What Were You Thinking on weekend days and the Taz Michaels show on Sundays.
What happened to all of their great employees we used to listen to during the daytime hours; this was one of the perks of this station? WIRY was the go to station to listen to daily news, national news, weather and what was going on in our community, good or bad.
I know radio stations are all about the music, but this was not the case for WIRY. I still listen to WIRY for the 12:30 and 5 local news, but sadly we had to wander over to a station coming out of Saranac and broadcasting in Plattsburgh for national broadcasts and to listen to people talking and joking on the radio.
Just wondering if any other listeners have heard the difference between the old WIRY and the new WIRY.
PATRICIA LAFLAM
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: Fascism is a form of government that is run by one man or one party that has complete control.
Fascists control the population with strict laws and punishment. Fascists control the economy and the media. Fascism uses propaganda to keep the people believing what the party wants them to believe. Fascism discourages immigration, dislikes foreigners, are racists and use violence to keep it that way. Fascists despise democracy.
Benito Mussolini was a fascist; he wound up being hung by his feet from a light pole after the people of Italy finally realized that they had been duped.
Hitler, was a Nazi, which is a form of fascism, and he commited suicide after destroying countries and killing millions of people. Vladimir Putin is following Mussolini and Hitler’s footsteps of fascism.
Democracy is a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly through a system of representatives chosen by the people in free elections. In other words, it is the citizens of the country choosing who governs them.
The next election will be the most important election in your life.
Some in the GOP party believe in fascism, and every Trumplican backed candidate wants to control who gets your vote.
It is your choice, democracy or fascism.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Do you play a band instrument? Are you looking for a chance to perform this summer?
The Strawhatters Community Band, a North Country tradition for more than 60 years, is seeking musicians of all ages to join us for the 2022 season.
Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings, from 7 until 9 p.m. in the Chazy Central Rural School band room, beginning May 9.
Our musical selections will include marches, ballads, jazz, dixieland, pop, polkas, patriotic, and more, and we will perform in local parades and concerts.
For more information, please contact us at: strawhattersband@gmail.com or 518-578-7530.
ANASTASIA PRATT
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Your “Local legislators concerned over home heating plan” article struck me as bizarre when the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls advocated essentially that everyone get both a heat pump system and a wood stove.
We’ll all need at least a face cord of wood on hand for our wood stoves during the power outages. The recommendation for the large-scale cutting of trees and burning of wood hasn’t been the usual remedy we’ve heard for curbing carbon emissions.
I’m still trying to figure out the total cost for a heat pump, a wood stove, and a 240V EV charger.
JASON AMORIELL
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Cancer is the second leading cause of death in New York State.
In 2019, there were over 118,000 new cases of cancer and nearly 34,000 New Yorkers died of the disease. State Department of Health leads efforts to reduce the burden of cancer across the State through programs such as the Cancer Services Program. The CSP offers free breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screening to New Yorkers who have low incomes, are uninsured, or are underinsured.
Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support. Yet, the CSP could do more. At current funding levels, the statewide program reaches 18% of the estimated 140,000 eligible population of uninsured people across the State.
CSP programs work in every county and borough of the state to reach those with the highest burden of cancer and improve health equity. Black and Hispanic populations, people living in rural settings, and those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community carry more of the cancer burden. Additional resources could increase the State Cancer Services Programs’ ability to reach New Yorkers with greater cancer burden.
Your local program, CSP of Northeastern New York, needs your help. Please spread the word about these life-saving services. Encourage people who do not have health insurance to call 518-324-7671 to find out if they qualify. Like, follow, and share information from our social media pages.
Be the extra hands and voice we need to reach those in need in our community.
MEGHAN FLYNN
Outreach Coordinator
CSP of Northeastern New York
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to share a recent experience. I had an opportunity to load a tractor trailer with hay and needed help.
I contacted two young men who, in turn, contacted a couple of friends. They arrived early, worked hard and 700 bales of hay were neatly stacked within an hour and a half.
I paid the group over their protests. When I later returned to the barn, they had taken their earnings and left it behind for me.
I would like each of my North Country neighbors to bear this incident in mind and share with others. Especially when you hear negative banter about young people, the future of our communities or a supposed loss of work ethic.
Thank you Calvin, Darvy, Ty, Parker and the young lady who did the arduous task of counting. I am grateful for the help and will find a way to repay you.
DERYL GREGORY
Ellenburg Center
TO THE EDITOR: I’m delighted at the news that the Amtrak has resumed service from NYC to Montreal though Plattsburgh.
The effect of this resumption reaches beyond New York and helps with transportation options in Vermont as well.
I was fascinated by a video report I saw of (U.S. Representative) Elise Stefanik greeting the train and taking credit for getting the service reinstated. I would remind North Country voters that Ms. Stefanik voted against HR3684 that increased funding to Amtrak enabling service improvements.
Unfortunately, this sort of duplicity has become the standard for Republicans. Vote against improvements for Americans and then take credit when good things happen in spite of the obstructionism.
It seems North Country voters would be better served by someone more forthright, honest and consistent in their views, votes, and credit taking.
JOHNATHAN DREW
Underhill, Vt.
