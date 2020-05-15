Sense apparently lacking
TO THE EDITOR: A friend shared with me a Forbes magazine article pointing out that seven of the nations which have had a very low COVID rate of fatalities are countries which have elected women to lead them.
Prime Minister Solberg of Norway spoke via television and Internet to the children and reassured them that it’s okay to feel scared as we work together, says this article.
Do we find such kindness around here? On March 26, we learned that young Elise Stefanik wants to charge the mainland Chinese government money for all the impact of this virus. This is apparently because the virus was discovered there, or perhaps because that government did not move fast enough to invent a cure.
Massive numbers of people were killed by the so-called Spanish flu in 1918-19, which flu began near a U.S. Army base in our Midwest, but I don’t recall any European leaders talking of suing us because our troops carried the flu germs.
We can all only solve this pandemic by working together, not by standing on the sidelines pointing fingers. This is something we learn as parents, as we wipe the kids’ noses while we try to figure out how to pay the bills with the available income.
Perhaps Ms. Stefanik will choose some day to be a parent. Perhaps she will then see the harm she has done with some of her immature acts in Congress, including her vote to not cover pre-existing conditions in healthcare coverage, and her recent opposition to sharing PPE with areas of our state which needed help because they had more patients with COVID than did we in the North Country.
If she won’t do better, perhaps the rest of us can do better in November.
WARREN ALLEN
Watertown
Women take charge
TO THE EDITOR: Donald Trump is not a president. He can’t even play one on TV.
He’s a corrupt and dangerous braggart with ill-concealed aspirations for a crown, and, with an election coming up, he’s been monopolizing prime time every day, spouting self-congratulation and misinformation. No, don’t inject that Lysol.
His never-ending absurd performances play out as farce against the tragic background of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. If we had a real president, which is to say, almost anybody else, things would be different. We would have seen the pandemic coming. It would not have attacked me in my old age. And most of the dead might still be alive.
The records of other countries make this clear. South Korea, Taiwan, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, and Norway have all had commendable success in protecting their people. Could it be by chance that seven out of eight of the most successful nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic are headed by women? Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Sanna Marin of Finland, Angela Merkel of Germany, Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Erna Solberg of Norway have all been described in similar terms: as calm, confident, and compassionate leaders.
All of them have been commended for thorough preparations, quick decisive action, and clear, empathic communication. Erna Solberg has even been hailed as the “landetsmor,” the mother of her country.
JOE DeMARCO
Jay
Not a leader
TO THE EDITOR: I want to make something clear at the beginning of this letter: I am not a fan of any of the candidates running for president.
I was not a fan of any of the multiple people who tried to get the Democratic nomination. I find it sad that as great as this country is, we can’t find a better person to be our leader. I don’t vote Republican or Democrat, I always vote for the person who I think will do the best job.
When Mr. Trump was elected, I was shocked but I hoped, with all of my heart, that our country would be okay four years later. Pre-COVID-19 you could point to some aspects of his presidency and say “okay, we are not doing too bad.”
However, when our leader spends his time hurling insults, making false claims, refusing to follow the rules he made, and attacking anyone who asks him even the most simple question, I have to wonder. The worst part to me is his constant lies. The lies are out there for all to see. Politicians lying is nothing new, I know, but he takes it to a whole other level.
I recently saw a sign supporting Mr. Trump that said “Trump 2020, no more bull****.” What? Does this mean that the person who hung the sign thinks he tells the truth all the time?
If someone wants to support Trump, that’s their right. My message to them is simply this: when he lies he lies to all of us, you know that, don’t you? You would not put up with a spouse, a friend, or your children lying to you. Why do you tolerate it from Mr. Trump?
I just don’t get it.
JOHN DUPREY
Peru
Don’t combine memorials
TO THE EDITOR: I recently visited the Angel of Hope sanctuary in front of CVPH the other day and was extremely disappointed to see what I believed was a sacred area to remember babies lost before birth or shortly after birth.
I didn’t expect this area to honor others. This could/should have been incorporated into a totally separate area on the hospital grounds. Combining the two clearly diminishes the integrity of the intent of the Angel of Hope.
SUSAN STEWARD ANGLES
Plattsburgh
Vote for Rod
TO THE EDITOR: I hope the citizens of Plattsburgh are aware of the upcoming school board elections and budget vote. It appears that there are four people seeking to become members of the Plattsburgh Board of Education .
Having served on that board and having been an employee of the city school district, I can relate to the difficulties that the that the new board will face. The pandemic will create significant problems in conducting the business of education. Financial problems and problems related to how education is conducted.
I have know Rod Sherman for almost 40 years . His experience as a teacher, curriculum developer, and board member will be of great value to the district planning for facing those problems. We have not agreed on every issue, but always found a way to be creative in finding solutions.
I urge you to support Rod to continue as a member of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
JOHN GALLAGHER
Plattsburgh
Tom gives back
TO THE EDITOR: I write today in support of Tom Lacey for Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
I met Coach Lacey 32 years ago while playing basketball for him at Clinton Community College, where he led us to a record breaking year. We have stayed friends since then; and in that time coach has done nothing but give back to the City of Plattsburgh.
Between his education and his experience, he is more than qualified to be a member of the School Board. What qualifies Coach Lacey the most for the School Board? He cares.
Coach Lacey has a long, deep history with the School District and the city and his involvement in the community is second to none. The incredible, free Basketball Camp he organizes annually is only one example of his community first attitude.
Vote for Tom Lacey for School Board.
FRED MORRILL
Sanford, Fla.
Not essential work
TO THE EDITOR: I live in Willsboro, as I drove through the town of Willsboro last Thursday there was a crew of road painters putting down bicycle insignia with a double arrow on top. I’m guessing it’s pointing out to motorists to share the road.
In the meantime it was an eight man crew standing next to each other without a mask in sight. The same crew put signs in Westport and Moriah.
Wheres the social distancing? Was this deemed an essential job while almost all of the contractors in our area are a crew of four or less and they’re being prevented from working? Is it really essential to put bike signs on the roads over the potholes?
DENNIS TROMBLEY
Willsboro
