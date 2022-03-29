TO THE EDITOR: On Feb. 10, the Champlain Children’s Learning Center experienced a furnace malfunction that resulted in billowing black smoke coming out of our chimney.
The fear of a chimney fire led us to call 911 and evacuate the children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Fortunately, there was no fire, and the furnace was repaired by the next day. Business resumed as usual the following Monday.
CCLC would like to thank everyone who helped out that day. The Rouses Point Fire Department arrived on scene within five minutes of the 911 call with an impressive turnout of members. Champlain Fire Department arrived shortly after. They were calm, professional and thorough. They checked the furnace and chimney for fire, used fans to get the smoke smell out of the boiler room and checked every room in the building for carbon monoxide. We couldn’t have asked for a better response.
We would also like to thank the passersby who let us know the chimney was smoking, Steve and Joanne Barcomb, St. Patrick’s Church for providing the evacuation site, Codes Officer John Cooper, Morgan Arruda, the State Police officer who stopped to help evacuate and parents for picking up quickly and calmly. A huge thank you to Rene’s Repair who had three employees work over 12 hours to get the furnace up and running again.
Finally, I can’t say enough about the amazing job our staff did. The children were fully evacuated before the fire department even arrived; again, less than five minutes). They were calm, organized, efficient, nurturing and willing to put the children’s safety over their own. The children never had any idea that anything was wrong; in fact, the kids had a blast.
I am so proud of everyone who helped make a difference that day.
REBECCA FILION
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: I have a lot of respect for Alvin Reiner and his reporting, as over the years; he has furnished us with very good reads.
Regretfully, I believe his article, “Willsboro: Few show for Dollar General hearing,” missed the mark and was like closing the barn door after the horse had gotten out.
For the most part of a year the Planning Board has been diligently going through the process of a retail store building in Willsboro. Those zoning laws were followed and the Planning Board’s public hearing, normally held in the town hall, was moved to the school in anticipation of a crowd, perhaps because we have already had one major town board informative public hearing.
It wasn’t reported about the monthly televised town meetings on the subject, the town board’s very well attended public hearing, the many positive letters, an online voting poll showing a larger percentage of voters favored a DG.
Yes, we have a very vocal town that has expressed all sides, but we have a need to spend the money here, not over the mountain. We also have a need to continue loyalty to those here as well.
I’m regret Alvin didn’t start reporting last year on this subject, so everyone would know the full story, and I regret that one snowbird got a letter printed without counter from someone living in Willsboro full time.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Seeking interest, input and ideas, the Town of Saranac Recreation Department is seeking information from the public.
The purpose of the meeting is to gage interest in organized adult recreation. This can include creative expression. Ideas already presented to the board include adult leagues, recreation opportunities as well as outings designed for families.
COVID has taught us that enjoying outside activities can distract from problems and help folks cope with life’s challenges (www.mayoclinic.org).
In Saranac we have access to the Saranac River, allowing for fishing, swimming, and boating. The New Land Trust offers hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and camping. The beauty of the Saranac Valley offers opportunities for all seasons.
In addition, the Town of Saranac has a park and pavilion on the Bowen Road where creative activities such as photography, crafts or clubs can be organized. Engaging in crafts, artisanship, fine arts and music were just some of the activities noted to increase social connections and well-being (www.frontiersin.org). Come check out the new renovations in the Saranac Town Hall.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.
LAURA HOLZER
Saranac