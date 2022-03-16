TO THE EDITOR: Gasoline prices: Where can we start? Maybe at $4.19 per gallon.
Let start with the facts:
The United States is the largest oil producing nation in the world.
The United States is a net exporter of oil.
The United States is energy independent.
Major oil companies control the price of gasoline.
Major oil companies export oil.
Major oil companies are private companies not owned by our government.
Increased oil exporting started after the new NAFTA (USMCA) was passed under the Trump Administration.
Most U.S. oil exports are to Mexico and Canada.
Major oil companies donate large amounts of money to political parties.
Major oil companies donate more than two thirds of these monies to the Republican Party.
Major oil companies made record profits in 2021.
Our Representative Elise Stefanik received over $250,000 in campaign donations from major oil companies.
Our Representative Elise Stefanik claims the United States is not energy independent. Stefanik also claims the Biden Administration is responsible for these higher gas prices and a failed energy policy. These are erroneous claims.
Major oil companies are responsible for gouging with higher gas prices. They created a supply shortage.
My question is, what does a representative that received $250,000 in campaign donations do for these major oil companies? Perhaps her Job One is to spread disinformation that claims someone else is responsible for higher gasoline prices.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: Last month in my backyard, I saw a large footprint. The first thing that I thought of was the legendary Bigfoot.
A friend of mine suggested that I not only take a picture of it, but buy a trailcam. When I finally got my trailcam, I pointed it in the direction of the footprints. What I saw was something more complex than just a two-legged beast.
There were these streams of light that were shooting from a little beyond the trees in my backyard. Through all my knowledge, I thought they might be angels of some kind. But they were most definitely illuminating vapors that appeared to have a life of their own.
Since there have been many battles fought in this area in the past few eras, my first thought was that whatever the outcome of a battle might have been fought, someone or some group of people simply couldn’t let the fight end.
I have pictures and I will let you decide.
JOHN GERARD THACHER
Crown Point
TO THE EDITOR: I am sure we can all agree that we are going through a tough time. People don’t want to work in the service industry anymore. This being the case you would think that when you have an individual working for you your attitude towards their professionalism should be considerate and understanding.
I don’t personally work in the service industry; however, I cannot continue to see worker after worker leaving their position. They are not willing to be disrespected when they are out there every day serving people that may carry COVID or something worse.
There is a business that I frequent in Plattsburgh, that is very fast paced, especially when they have buses arriving. I look forward to my green tea with extra ice. There are women that work there that are amazing people. I look forward to seeing some of them every day.
A sad day has come. These woman are leaving their positions. They are told by direct management, basically, that they are replaceable.
I do not believe that the management group that owns this facility is aware of the total disrespect that the onsite manager treats their employees. I have spoken to the onsite manager myself, regarding issues I had. This manager did noting to correct the situation. They have an employee that refuses to wait on me, but the manager treats her like she is something special.
Let me tell both the onsite managers and the management group, you know who you are, that you are losing good employees because of poor management.
GLORIA BEAUHARNOIS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Some of the climate change models predict that our area will likely get wetter, as well as warmer, in the the future.
Thus, I was surprised that the proposed alternatives described for the future of Margaret Street (Press Republican, 3/12-13/2022) do not include options showing covered sidewalks. Several communities in the United State have invested in walkway protection and the result is a substantial increase in downtown pedestrian traffic.
JAMES C. DAWSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This past Friday and Saturday’s paper discussed the rejection of the Durkee Street Prime proposal and the improvements of streets downtown.
I have lived here since 1956 and I am quite familiar, as are many, with the three options of traffic management in downtown: one way, two way, and no way (pedestrian only).
I hope this time we can settle on one of those and have full community support after public input, and do it well. That will require some to accept compromise and perhaps no one will get entirely what they wanted. It is time to do it well and stop bickering after a decision is made.
Doing it well means that properties must be maintained, infrastructure updated, facades upgraded, sidewalks-maintained year-round with benches, and potted plants and flowers where and when appropriate. All of which means a commitment by property owners to keep their property and sidewalks free of debris, clean and attractive.
I would like to see a report of how the $10 million DRI grant was spent. If there is any money left it may provide incentive to property owners to make investment in their properties. To my knowledge that report to the public has not been done.
The city must make an equal commitment to clear public spaces of snow, debris and maintain attractiveness of all public spaces including buildings and parks.
Doing this next revitalization, it is key to look beyond the our investment in water, sewer and electrical infrastructure to truly make the City of Plattsburgh a vibrant, proud community.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
