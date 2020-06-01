Lessons from Mt. St. Helens

A thought keeps coming to mind whenever I see someone wearing a mask or am wearing one myself.
It reminds me of another time when my family wore a mask every time we went outside. It wasn’t to protect ourselves and others from a terrible virus; it was because Mt. Saint Helens had erupted.
LAVA SHOVEL
We lived in Battleground, Washington, 40 miles from the mountain.
For several months the mountain had spewed steam and was being monitored. We were all told the mountain would eventual erupt, and the first response was concern.
As time went by with no eruption, people grew complacent, making jokes and scoffing at each new report from scientists or local politicians. One store had a snow shovel outside its entrance with an ‘Emergency Lava Shovel” sign on it.
In April, a bulge appeared on the north side of the mountain. The governor created an inner “red zone” restricting access to everyone but scientists and police. Some people didn’t listen; went around the road blocks or over old logging roads.
UNPRECEDENTED DISASTER
The May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens was the most destructive in the history of the United States. According to the United States Geological Survey, during the 9 hours of vigorous eruptive activity, about 540 million tons of ash from Mount St. Helens fell over an area of more than 22,000 square miles.
An unprecedented disaster resulted and lasted for many months. Every time we became complacent because we had cleaned up the mess, another smaller eruption would occur and we would start all over again.
The 40th anniversary of the May 18, 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens recently passed.
ECHOES OF TODAY
In 1980, we wanted to know what to expect, how bad it would be, what the risks were. Why the scientists and politicians weren’t doing more. What would happen to our economy, which was fueled in large part to tourism? There were no firm answers to any of these questions. Nature is not that predictable. A calculated guess is still a guess, fueled by hope.
Does any of this remind you of what we are experiencing now?
Jolene Wallace is the consumer horticulture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Clinton County. Contact her at 561-7450 or jmw442@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.