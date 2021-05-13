Travis Meadows may never be a name you hear ON radio…. wait, what? Yeah, you have?
His Dierks Bentley hit “Riser” finally introduced one of the best songwriters into the world of the country music business. Or maybe it was “What We Ain’t Got,” recorded by Jake Owens.
Meadows Tenth Anniversary vinyl of “Killin’ Uncle Buzzy” that was just released will slay you. It will tear you apart from first song to the last song. It doesn’t matter if you've gone through what he’s gone through, you are THERE WITH HIM.
I don’t know if I should say I’ve had the pleasure or pain to watch this album come together. I damn sure know I love Travis Meadows though. And I can actually say I witnessed some of this going down.
I was on a one-week tour with Travis and another very successful songwriter in the Nashville community at the time. We packed up a cooler, which was sandwiches (and beverages) from a publisher friend of ours and headed out. The three of us headed up the Carolina Coast and were called Captain Romance, 3-Paw, and the Cookie Monster. I won’t go into why. You can use your own imagination.
I sat for a whole week watching Meadows work. Even in his worst days, he was the best. While writing with him I would say, "Travis, where did that come from?”, he’d look at me and say, “I don’t know, the good Lord I guess.”
This reissue of the “Killin’ Uncle Buzzy” album is absolutely amazing. Travis says, “Who knew documenting 6 years of my drunken (messed up) life would grab so many people?”
It starts with a song called, “Minefield.” From that second, Travis becomes a person you want to invite in for supper.
He goes on in songs like, “What We Ain’t Got”, which was recorded by Jake Owens, to “Learning How to Live.” That one absolutely kicks me in the rear and makes me cry every time. In this day and age, it’s hard to do that….
Much less an album from 10 years ago.
“It Ain’t Fun No More" shows Travis is over it. He can’t take the (alcohol/drug) abuse and says, “I’m done with the whole issue.” It only took six years,
“God Speaks” will be the song that you cry forever on. You can’t help it. It’s raw. And it’s honest.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE ALBUM “KILLIN’ UNCLE BUZZY.”
You are going to cry. You are going to laugh. You are going to feel human.
FIVE HIGH PEAKS!!
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.