June Book Reviews: ‘Suicide House’ offers relentless, chilling thriller

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“The Suicide House” ★ ★ ★ ★
Charlie Donlea's gripping 6th novel, "The Suicide House," provides readers with an escalating sense of suspense and dread.
Students at an elite Indiana Westmont Preparatory High School are committing suicide at an alarming rate. Within the school walls stands an abandoned boarding house near railroad tracks where the crimes are being committed.
As Detective Ott investigates, interviewing a group of the deceaseds’ school friends, he discovers something deadly is happening.
The students are playing a game called The Man in the Mirror. If you call his name, he will come. As more students turn up dead, Detective Ott races against the clock to find out why these students commit suicide, but what he discovers will rock the small town to its core.
Told in alternate chapters, “The Suicide House” is a page-turning novel full of twisty plotlines and relentless suspense. Readers familiar with Donlea’s previous book, “Some Choose Darkness,” will recognize recurring characters Rory Moore and Lane Phillips at work in this must-read thriller.
“Irish Parade Murder” ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Tinker’s Cove, Maine, prepares for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade when murder strikes in Leslie Meier’s solid 27th Lucy Stone mystery, “Irish Parade Murder.”
The Pennysaver is in flux when Ted Stillings, owner and publisher of the small New England newspaper, announces that he is buying the county newspaper, the Gilead Gabber. Muddling the waters further, he hires a new reporter from the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Rob Callahan. But, unfortunately, the tall, dark stranger sets off red flags for Pennysaver’s feature writer, Lucy Stone.
With diminishing advertisers, subscribers, and regularly increasing production costs to the Pennysaver, Lucy is concerned about what this might mean for her job. As Ted assigns Lucy’s stories to the new hire, Lucy scrambles to find her footing with all the different changes in the new toxic environment.
When Lucy is assigned the story for the annual parade, she interviews the sheriff, and discovers corruption within the local prison. While interviewing a handful of people involved in this year’s festivities, Lucy learns that her fellow journalist Callahan, is being blamed for the murder of a local prison warden. Lucy follows the clues of the warden’s death, navigating the backwoods of Tinker’s Cove, asking questions to help clear Callahan, and putting her own life at stake when somebody casts a shadow of trouble for Lucy and her family.
“Irish Parade Murder” is an excellent entry in Meier’s mystery series. Current issues like the opioid crisis, pay-to-play politics, and police corruption are at the forefront. In addition, family issues within the Stone household add another level of complexity to character development.
“Suture Self” ★ ★ ★ ★
Cousins Renee and Judith are scheduled for hip surgery at Good Cheer Hospital when all hell breaks loose in Mary Daheim’s madcap mystery, “Suture Self.”
Judith McMonigle Flynn, along with her husband, Joe, operates a bed-and-breakfast at Hillside Manor in the Pacific Northwest. But Judith’s bum hip sends her to the hospital for immediate surgery, leaving Joe in charge of the eventful business.
The madness begins when Judith and her cousin Renee admit themselves into the local hospital, where two patients have recently died after having routine surgeries. Anxious about going under the knife, the cousins relax when they get to share a room. Though they survive their surgeries, Judith and Renee learn that more patients are dying, adding to Good Cheer’s rising body count and bleak atmosphere.
Daheim adds a sprinkle of familiar humor to her main characters, sending Judith and Renee undercover, sneaking around the suspicious establishment, posing questions to the shady hospital staff and sick patients regarding the numerous deaths.
“Suture Self” is a screwball, laugh-out-loud romp. Mystery lovers will devour this oldie but goodie. Daheim balances enough mystery and wit to keep her readers engaged. The large cast of characters and subplots are raucous and weird, making the series stand out in a crowded mystery market.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
