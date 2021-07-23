CHARLAND — A daughter, Nora Marie, June 1, 2021, to Ashley and Justin Charland.

HEMINGWAY — A daughter, Everly Helen, June 1, 2021, to Diana Marie LaBarge. 

BLAIR — A daughter, Kennedi Ann Joan, June 2, 2021, to Sarah Lesperance and Benjamin Blair.

MANOR — A son, Chase Samuel, June 2, 2021, to Kelley and Aaron Manor. 

DENCHICK-DEFAYETTE — A son, Declan Remie, June 2, 2021, to Kaitlyn Denchick and Lance Baker-Defayette. 

JACQUES — A daughter, Isla Rose, June 2, 2021, to Sarah Randall and Adam Jacques. 

SIMPSON — A son, Luka Scott, June 2, 2021, to Ashlea-Lin Astwood and Scott Simpson. 

GARRAND — A daughter, Nehemiah Rain, June 3, 2021, to Sarayah Woodman and Noel Garrand. 

CHAMPAGNE — A son, William Raymond, June 4, 2021, to Laura Markey and Cody Champagne. 

ALTON — A daughter, Elizabeth Margaret, June 4, 2021, to Kathryn and Kenneth Alton. 

IZZO — A daughter, Bexley Olive, June 5, 2021, to Emily and Bradley Izzo. 

COGGINS — A daughter, Azaria Elizabeth-Jo, June 5, 2021, to Kelsey Patnode-Gebo and Dejon Coggins. 

ROES — A son, Lucas Alan, June 5, 2021, to Michelle and Austin Roes. 

GARRIGA — A daughter, Ava Lynne, June 6, 2021, to Gwendolynne Dumont and Joel Garriga. 

BONDINELLO — A daughter, Mila Alice, June 7, 2021, to Victoria Bondinello and Vincent Bondinello-Reyes. 

LaROUCHE — A daughter, Arianna Katheryn, June 8, 2021, to Amanda and Richard LaRouche. 

PENSINGER — A son, Carson William, June 9, 2021, to Kaitlyn Pensinger. 

PATTERSON — A daughter, Oaklynn Ann, June 9, 2021, to Morgan Johnston and Dereck Patterson. 

SKELLING — A daughter, Reverie Samantha, June 9, 2021, to Jacquelin Skelling. 

HILDRETH — A son, Rudy Robert, June 9, 2021, to Emily and Cody Hildreth. 

ZAPPALA — A son Caleb Juniper, June 10, 2021, to Julie Merritt and Durgan Zappala.

SARBOU — A son, Alexander, June 10, 2021, to Meisha and DJ Sarbou. 

MILES — A daughter, Aliyah Grace, June 11, 2021, to Shannon Baker and Brent Miles. 

ALEJO — A daughter, Zoey Jocelyn, June 11, 2021, to Emily Parker and Alexander Alejo Lopez. 

HOY — A daughter, Bryer Quinn, June 13, 2021, to Shelly Miller and Ronald Hoy. 

WOODRING — A son, Cameron David, June 13, 2021, to Danielle Patraw and Brandon Woodring. 

REMILLARD — A daughter, Rin Scarlet, June 13, 2021, to Blakeley and Rubin Remillard.

COULON — A daughter, Olivia Rae, June 13, 2021, to Alexa Provost and Philip Coulon. 

BUCKMINSTER — A daughter, Honey Alexandria, June 14, 2021, to Bridget and Rory Buckminster. 

PARENT — A son, Henry Thomas, June 14, 2021, to Carolann McCarroll and Thomas Parent.    

SMITH  — A son, Cohen Sonny, June 15, 2021, to Alisha Hudson and Jesse Smith.

BRASSARD — A daughter, Charlotte Rose, June 16, 2021, to Ashley and Kyle Brassard. 

SHEEHAN — A son, Bodhi John, June 16, 2021, to Victoria Wilkins and Trevor Sheehan.

GARREN — A son, Bryson Rick, June 17, 2021, to Chloe Brady and Joshua Garren. 

HENDRIE — A son, Raymond John, June 18, 2021, to Jacqulyn Yelle and Albert Hendrie.

PROVOST — A son, Benjamin Arthur, June 20, 2021, to Hope Edie-Provost and Patrick Provost. 

AMAYA — A son, Axel Lisandro, June 21, 2021, to Amanda Smith and Oscar Amaya-Hernandez.

PERYEA — A son, Lucas Flynn, June 21, 2021, to Kala Warren and Adam Peryea. 

JENSEN — A son, Frederick Alan, June 22, 2021, to Sarah and Anthony Jensen.

WAGSTAFF-BESAW — A daughter, Harper Madison, June 23, 2021, to Mikayla Wagstaff and Michael Besaw.

HEDEN — A daughter, Josie Ella, June 24, 2021, to Erica and Jared Heden. 

BLAKE — A daughter, Winter Sky, June 24, 2021, to Cara and Lawrence Blake. 

DOUGLASS — A daughter, Killian Rose, June 25, 2021, to Amber and Joshua Douglass.

MACEY — A daughter, Brielle Marie, June 25, 2021, to Krista Miller and Joshua Macey.

MOCKUS — A daughter, Lila Jane, June 25, 2021, to Eleanor and Joshua Mockus. 

LITTLE — A son, Rowan Oliver, June 25, 2021, to Alexis Grow and Keith Little. 

LAUZON — A son, Jameson Jude, June 25, 2021, to Kylie and Brandon Lauzon. 

STIGER — A daughter, Lydia June, June 27, 2021, to Rachael Provost and James Stiger. 

BECHARD — A son, Bradyn David, June 28, 2021, to Danielle and Joshua Bechard. 

HENDRIE — A son, Colton Robert, June 28, 2021, to Bethany Leroux and Jeremy Hendrie. 

HEARN — A son, Liam Ashton-Clark, June 28, 2021, to Korynthia Donah and George Hearn. 

FENG — A daughter, Adalynn Elizabeth, June 28, 2021, to Brianna Duchene and Yuhao Feng.

MARKWICA — A daughter, Piper Scott, June 29, 2021, to Renee and Christopher Markwica. 

MARSHALL — A son, Alden Jerry, June 29, 2021, to Brandawn Kozilsky and Calvin Marshall.

WEEDEN — A son, Samuel Barret, June 30, 2021, to Chesney and Nathanael Weeden. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you