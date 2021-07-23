CHARLAND — A daughter, Nora Marie, June 1, 2021, to Ashley and Justin Charland.
HEMINGWAY — A daughter, Everly Helen, June 1, 2021, to Diana Marie LaBarge.
BLAIR — A daughter, Kennedi Ann Joan, June 2, 2021, to Sarah Lesperance and Benjamin Blair.
MANOR — A son, Chase Samuel, June 2, 2021, to Kelley and Aaron Manor.
DENCHICK-DEFAYETTE — A son, Declan Remie, June 2, 2021, to Kaitlyn Denchick and Lance Baker-Defayette.
JACQUES — A daughter, Isla Rose, June 2, 2021, to Sarah Randall and Adam Jacques.
SIMPSON — A son, Luka Scott, June 2, 2021, to Ashlea-Lin Astwood and Scott Simpson.
GARRAND — A daughter, Nehemiah Rain, June 3, 2021, to Sarayah Woodman and Noel Garrand.
CHAMPAGNE — A son, William Raymond, June 4, 2021, to Laura Markey and Cody Champagne.
ALTON — A daughter, Elizabeth Margaret, June 4, 2021, to Kathryn and Kenneth Alton.
IZZO — A daughter, Bexley Olive, June 5, 2021, to Emily and Bradley Izzo.
COGGINS — A daughter, Azaria Elizabeth-Jo, June 5, 2021, to Kelsey Patnode-Gebo and Dejon Coggins.
ROES — A son, Lucas Alan, June 5, 2021, to Michelle and Austin Roes.
GARRIGA — A daughter, Ava Lynne, June 6, 2021, to Gwendolynne Dumont and Joel Garriga.
BONDINELLO — A daughter, Mila Alice, June 7, 2021, to Victoria Bondinello and Vincent Bondinello-Reyes.
LaROUCHE — A daughter, Arianna Katheryn, June 8, 2021, to Amanda and Richard LaRouche.
PENSINGER — A son, Carson William, June 9, 2021, to Kaitlyn Pensinger.
PATTERSON — A daughter, Oaklynn Ann, June 9, 2021, to Morgan Johnston and Dereck Patterson.
SKELLING — A daughter, Reverie Samantha, June 9, 2021, to Jacquelin Skelling.
HILDRETH — A son, Rudy Robert, June 9, 2021, to Emily and Cody Hildreth.
ZAPPALA — A son Caleb Juniper, June 10, 2021, to Julie Merritt and Durgan Zappala.
SARBOU — A son, Alexander, June 10, 2021, to Meisha and DJ Sarbou.
MILES — A daughter, Aliyah Grace, June 11, 2021, to Shannon Baker and Brent Miles.
ALEJO — A daughter, Zoey Jocelyn, June 11, 2021, to Emily Parker and Alexander Alejo Lopez.
HOY — A daughter, Bryer Quinn, June 13, 2021, to Shelly Miller and Ronald Hoy.
WOODRING — A son, Cameron David, June 13, 2021, to Danielle Patraw and Brandon Woodring.
REMILLARD — A daughter, Rin Scarlet, June 13, 2021, to Blakeley and Rubin Remillard.
COULON — A daughter, Olivia Rae, June 13, 2021, to Alexa Provost and Philip Coulon.
BUCKMINSTER — A daughter, Honey Alexandria, June 14, 2021, to Bridget and Rory Buckminster.
PARENT — A son, Henry Thomas, June 14, 2021, to Carolann McCarroll and Thomas Parent.
SMITH — A son, Cohen Sonny, June 15, 2021, to Alisha Hudson and Jesse Smith.
BRASSARD — A daughter, Charlotte Rose, June 16, 2021, to Ashley and Kyle Brassard.
SHEEHAN — A son, Bodhi John, June 16, 2021, to Victoria Wilkins and Trevor Sheehan.
GARREN — A son, Bryson Rick, June 17, 2021, to Chloe Brady and Joshua Garren.
HENDRIE — A son, Raymond John, June 18, 2021, to Jacqulyn Yelle and Albert Hendrie.
PROVOST — A son, Benjamin Arthur, June 20, 2021, to Hope Edie-Provost and Patrick Provost.
AMAYA — A son, Axel Lisandro, June 21, 2021, to Amanda Smith and Oscar Amaya-Hernandez.
PERYEA — A son, Lucas Flynn, June 21, 2021, to Kala Warren and Adam Peryea.
JENSEN — A son, Frederick Alan, June 22, 2021, to Sarah and Anthony Jensen.
WAGSTAFF-BESAW — A daughter, Harper Madison, June 23, 2021, to Mikayla Wagstaff and Michael Besaw.
HEDEN — A daughter, Josie Ella, June 24, 2021, to Erica and Jared Heden.
BLAKE — A daughter, Winter Sky, June 24, 2021, to Cara and Lawrence Blake.
DOUGLASS — A daughter, Killian Rose, June 25, 2021, to Amber and Joshua Douglass.
MACEY — A daughter, Brielle Marie, June 25, 2021, to Krista Miller and Joshua Macey.
MOCKUS — A daughter, Lila Jane, June 25, 2021, to Eleanor and Joshua Mockus.
LITTLE — A son, Rowan Oliver, June 25, 2021, to Alexis Grow and Keith Little.
LAUZON — A son, Jameson Jude, June 25, 2021, to Kylie and Brandon Lauzon.
STIGER — A daughter, Lydia June, June 27, 2021, to Rachael Provost and James Stiger.
BECHARD — A son, Bradyn David, June 28, 2021, to Danielle and Joshua Bechard.
HENDRIE — A son, Colton Robert, June 28, 2021, to Bethany Leroux and Jeremy Hendrie.
HEARN — A son, Liam Ashton-Clark, June 28, 2021, to Korynthia Donah and George Hearn.
FENG — A daughter, Adalynn Elizabeth, June 28, 2021, to Brianna Duchene and Yuhao Feng.
MARKWICA — A daughter, Piper Scott, June 29, 2021, to Renee and Christopher Markwica.
MARSHALL — A son, Alden Jerry, June 29, 2021, to Brandawn Kozilsky and Calvin Marshall.
WEEDEN — A son, Samuel Barret, June 30, 2021, to Chesney and Nathanael Weeden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.