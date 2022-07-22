KIMBALL — A daughter, Layla Ann, Feb. 8, 2022, to Makayla Audy and Bruce Kimball.
WHITNEY — A son, Jaxson Ryan, April 21, 2022, to McKenzie Archer and Jamie Whitney Jr.
TROMBLEY — A son, Reid Thomas Francis, May 11, 2022, to Kathleen and Joshua Trombley.
LaTULIP — A son, Caleb Cyrus Henry, June 1, 2022, to Hannah Crespo and Arnold LaTulip.
DAPO — A daughter, Lena Grace, June 2, 2022, to Frankie Carter and Danny Dapo.
ZIELINSKI — A son, Dalton Anthony, June 4, 2022, to Bianca Siskavich-Poitras and Daniel Zielinski.
COOLIDGE — A son, Hudson Ralph-John, June 6, 2022, to Cassie Wright and Daniel Coolidge.
THWAITS — A son, Grayson Charles, June 6, 2022, to Carlee and Christopher Thwaits.
ADAMS — A daughter, Maddie Marie, June 7, 2022, to Julie and Cory Adams.
CAYEA — A daughter, Evelyn Rose, June 7, 2022, to Hailey Beshaw and Hunter Cayea.
PECORE — A son, Corbin Tyrone, June 7, 2022, to Sarah Pecore.
BELZILE — A son, Burke Lloyd, June 9, 2022, to Bridget and Evan Belzile.
BLAIR — A son, Huxton Leon, June 10, 2022, to Chelsea and Andrew Blair.
BORDEAU — A daughter, Rhyleigh Michelle, June 11, 2022, to Brianna Wynne and Michael Bordeau.
MULVERHILL — A son, Axel Warren, June 11, 2022, to Ruth and Kody Mulverhill.
McCANN-JONES — A son, Hudson William, June 15, 2022, to Christie LeBare and Tyler Jones.
O’NEILL — A daughter, Lennox Louise, June 15, 2022, to Makayla Duquette-O’Neill and Justin O’Neill.
HOWARD — A daughter, Isabella Eden, June 17, 2022, to Heidi and Walter Howard.
WORRELL — A son, Caleb William, June 18, 2022, to Erin and William Worrell.
BARRIERE — A son, Beau Schofield, June 20, 2022, to Kate and Jordan Barriere.
WOOD — A daughter, Madison Ella, June 20, 2022, to Tara Gonyea and Timothy Wood.
SYKES — A daughter, Cayonna Raine, June 21, 2022, to Tracey Guerin and Kevin Sykes.
BOUYEA — A son, Hendrix Alton-James, June, 21, 2022, to Kadie Porter and Joseph Bouyea.
VanVALKENBURG — A son, Bjorn Donz, June 21, 2022, to Dara Rock and Herman VanValkenburg.
KIRKER — A son, Cayden Reese, June 21, 2022, to Tori Coull and Damion Kirker.
SMITH — A daughter, Sofia Renee, June 21, 2022, to Alisha and Chad Smith.
YAGUSIC — A daughter, Justice Lynn, June 21, 2022, to Julie LeClair and Jonathan Yagusic.
FERNALD — A daughter, Scarlett Jude, June 24, 2022, to Molli Betters and Ross Fernald.
BRIGGS — A daughter, Reese Anastacia, June 24, 2022, to Jennifer and Richard Briggs.
NORTON — A son, Sawyer Franklin, June 25, 2022, to Jacqueline Fales and Larry Norton.
ANDRE — A son, Liam James, June 25, 2022, to Jessica and Heath Andre.
VARDEN — A son, Lucas James, June 26, 2022, to Sylvia Gadway and Jordan Varden.
HESSELTINE — A son, Charles Albert, June 27, 2022, to Racheal and Connor Hesseltine.
JARVIS — A son, John Homer, June 27, 2022, to Emily and Tyler Jarvis.
GIDDINGS — A daughter, Laine Taylor Anne, June 27, 2022, to Sierra Martell and Danny Giddings.
RIVENBURGH — A daughter, Braelynn Sage, June 27, 2022, to Cheyanne Cumber and Christopher Rivenburgh.
BOYEA — A son, Jacob Francis, June 28, 2022, to Mykayla and Cody Boyea.
COSS-MOONEY — A daughter, Alice Rose, June 28, 2022, to Gwendolyn Mooney and Andrew Coss.
POWERS — A daughter, Areya Elizabeth Raye, June 28, 2022, to Paige Blake and Dylan Powers.
GIDDINGS — A daughter, Kinsley Jaqueline Aria, June 29, 2022, to Terri Linsley and Dennis Giddings.
ST. LOUIS — A daughter, Joelle Alyse, June 30, 2022, to Jessica and Justin St. Louis.
BOUVIA — A daughter, Brynnleigh, June 30, 2022, to Kaylee Barney and Shawn Bouvia.
