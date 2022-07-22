KIMBALL — A daughter, Layla Ann, Feb. 8, 2022, to Makayla Audy and Bruce Kimball.

WHITNEY — A son, Jaxson Ryan, April 21, 2022, to McKenzie Archer and Jamie Whitney Jr.

TROMBLEY — A son, Reid Thomas Francis, May 11, 2022, to Kathleen and Joshua Trombley.

LaTULIP — A son, Caleb Cyrus Henry, June 1, 2022, to Hannah Crespo and Arnold LaTulip.

DAPO — A daughter, Lena Grace, June 2, 2022, to Frankie Carter and Danny Dapo.

ZIELINSKI — A son, Dalton Anthony, June 4, 2022, to Bianca Siskavich-Poitras and Daniel Zielinski.

COOLIDGE — A son, Hudson Ralph-John, June 6, 2022, to Cassie Wright and Daniel Coolidge.

THWAITS — A son, Grayson Charles, June 6, 2022, to Carlee and Christopher Thwaits.

ADAMS — A daughter, Maddie Marie, June 7, 2022, to Julie and Cory Adams.

CAYEA — A daughter, Evelyn Rose, June 7, 2022, to Hailey Beshaw and Hunter Cayea.

PECORE — A son, Corbin Tyrone, June 7, 2022, to Sarah Pecore.

BELZILE — A son, Burke Lloyd, June 9, 2022, to Bridget and Evan Belzile.

BLAIR — A son, Huxton Leon, June 10, 2022, to Chelsea and Andrew Blair.

BORDEAU — A daughter, Rhyleigh Michelle, June 11, 2022, to Brianna Wynne and Michael Bordeau.

MULVERHILL — A son, Axel Warren, June 11, 2022, to Ruth and Kody Mulverhill.

McCANN-JONES — A son, Hudson William, June 15, 2022, to Christie LeBare and Tyler Jones.

O’NEILL — A daughter, Lennox Louise, June 15, 2022, to Makayla Duquette-O’Neill and Justin O’Neill.

HOWARD — A daughter, Isabella Eden, June 17, 2022, to Heidi and Walter Howard.

WORRELL — A son, Caleb William, June 18, 2022, to Erin and William Worrell.

BARRIERE — A son, Beau Schofield, June 20, 2022, to Kate and Jordan Barriere.

WOOD — A daughter, Madison Ella, June 20, 2022, to Tara Gonyea and Timothy Wood.

SYKES — A daughter, Cayonna Raine, June 21, 2022, to Tracey Guerin and Kevin Sykes.

BOUYEA — A son, Hendrix Alton-James, June, 21, 2022, to Kadie Porter and Joseph Bouyea.

VanVALKENBURG — A son, Bjorn Donz, June 21, 2022, to Dara Rock and Herman VanValkenburg.

KIRKER — A son, Cayden Reese, June 21, 2022, to Tori Coull and Damion Kirker.

SMITH — A daughter, Sofia Renee, June 21, 2022, to Alisha and Chad Smith.

YAGUSIC — A daughter, Justice Lynn, June 21, 2022, to Julie LeClair and Jonathan Yagusic.

FERNALD — A daughter, Scarlett Jude, June 24, 2022, to Molli Betters and Ross Fernald.

BRIGGS — A daughter, Reese Anastacia, June 24, 2022, to Jennifer and Richard Briggs.

NORTON — A son, Sawyer Franklin, June 25, 2022, to Jacqueline Fales and Larry Norton.

ANDRE — A son, Liam James, June 25, 2022, to Jessica and Heath Andre.

VARDEN — A son, Lucas James, June 26, 2022, to Sylvia Gadway and Jordan Varden.

HESSELTINE — A son, Charles Albert, June 27, 2022, to Racheal and Connor Hesseltine.

JARVIS — A son, John Homer, June 27, 2022, to Emily and Tyler Jarvis.

GIDDINGS — A daughter, Laine Taylor Anne, June 27, 2022, to Sierra Martell and Danny Giddings.

RIVENBURGH — A daughter, Braelynn Sage, June 27, 2022, to Cheyanne Cumber and Christopher Rivenburgh.

BOYEA — A son, Jacob Francis, June 28, 2022, to Mykayla and Cody Boyea.

COSS-MOONEY — A daughter, Alice Rose, June 28, 2022, to Gwendolyn Mooney and Andrew Coss.

POWERS — A daughter, Areya Elizabeth Raye, June 28, 2022, to Paige Blake and Dylan Powers.

GIDDINGS — A daughter, Kinsley Jaqueline Aria, June 29, 2022, to Terri Linsley and Dennis Giddings.

ST. LOUIS — A daughter, Joelle Alyse, June 30, 2022, to Jessica and Justin St. Louis.

BOUVIA — A daughter, Brynnleigh, June 30, 2022, to Kaylee Barney and Shawn Bouvia.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you