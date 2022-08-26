KIMBALL — A daughter, Layla Ann, Feb. 28, 2022, to Makayla Audy and Bruce Kimball.
JABAUT — A son, Sebastian John, April 15, 2022, to Christine and Martin Jabaut Jr.
LaVALLEY — A daughter, Camryn Ann-Marie, May 7, 2022, to Taylor Slagenweit and Matthew LaValley.
BLAKE — A son, Owen Thomas, July 2, 2022, to Tracy and Corby Blake.
HANSON — A daughter, Violet Paige, July 5, 2022, to Ashley and Marcus Hanson.
CAMPBELL — Twins, Dackoy and Dackayla, July 7, 2022, to Amika Flora and Shannon Campbell.
MAYETTE — A daughter, Letty Nicole, July 8, 2022, to Dakota Pond and Spencer Mayette.
GODDEAU — A son, Wyatt Alexander, July 10, 2022, to Cheyenne Mossey and Trevor Goddeau.
PICKERING — A daughter, Hallie Oda, July 11, 2022, to Megan and Beau Pickering.
BURDO — A daughter, Abbigail Grace, July 12, 2022, to Miranda and Joseph Burdo.
WELLS — A daughter, Kyah Brianne, July 12, 2022, to Allie and Michael Wells.
FARNHAM — A daughter, Meadow Raine, July 12, 2022, to Breann Juneau and Rosario Farnham.
MISHKIT — A daughter, Ellorah Nadine, July 13, 2022, to Keishya Perkins.
BEAUDETTE — A son, Nathan Christopher, July 14, 2022, to Amanda Haley-Beaudette and Stephen Beaudette.
SCHOFIELD — A daughter, Murphy Elizabeth, July 14, 2022, to Sarah and Alex Schofield.
GRIFFIN — A son, Kyzer Alexander, July 14, 2022, to Katherine Lamb.
BROWN — A son, Landon Joseph, July 14, 2022, to Renee Sousie and Andrew Brown.
CHAPPLE — A son, Hudson Reagan, July 15, 2022, to Keri Brean and Taylor Chapple.
KNEF — A son, Oliver Liam, July 15, 2022, to Kiley and Adam Knef.
O’CONNELL — A son, Daniel Kenneth LaVare, to Charlene LaVare and Stephen O’Connell.
CORNISH — A daughter, Lydia Rose, July 17, 2022, to Elizabeth Cornish-Dukes.
DENO — A son, George Micah, July 17, 2022, to Jordan Sunderland and Jordan Deno.
TROMBLEY — A daughter, Natalie Christine, July 19, 2022, to Gabriella and Travis Trombley.
SNOW — A daughter, Magnolia Jean, July 19, 2022, to Penny and Emerson Snow.
TURNER — A son, Dawson William, July 20, 2022, to Abigail and Joshua Turner.
BROTHERS — A daughter, Gracie Lynn, July 20, 2022, to Jessica Drabick and Roy Brothers.
WILSON — A daughter, Gabrielle Rose, July 21, 2022, to Victoria and Victor Wilson.
DARRAH — A son, Keon Oakley, July 21, 2022, to Cora Darrah.
DINEEN — A son, Raiden Ross, July 26, 2022, to Amanda Taylor-Runyon and Shane Dineen.
LaFOUNTAIN — A son, Jackson Jeremy, July 26, 2022, to Cassidy LaFountain.
THOMAS — A daughter, Ruby Lee Katherine, July 26, 2022, to Cheyenne Reeves and Hunter Thomas.
HANSON — A daughter, Jada Lynn, July 27, 2022, to Nyiomi Lapham.
FOUNTAIN — A daughter, Luna Carol-Lynn, July 28, 2022, to Jessica and Schuyler Fountain.
PARKER — A daughter, Nuri Mylissa Marie, July 30, 2022, to Melissa Stroman and Emile Parker.
FACTEAU-BROWN — A daughter, Harper Gloria, July 31, 2022, to Jessica Facteau-Brown and Melissa Brown.
