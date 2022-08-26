Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain this morning. Thunderstorms likely by evening. Rain will be heavy at times in some storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.