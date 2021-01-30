January Book Reviews: ‘Night Agent’ reads like lost episode of ‘24’

Russian interference, political conspiracies, and edge-of-your-seat suspense drive Matthew Quirk’s nonstop thriller, “The Night Agent.”
FBI Agent Peter Sutherland’s job is to monitor the White House situation room’s emergency line. Late one night, he receives a call that sets off a firestorm of activity. A terrified woman named Rose tells him that two people have been murdered, and the killer may still be in the house.
The call thrusts Peter into a whirlwind of betrayal and conspiracy as he flees into the night to track down ruthless killers responsible for a trail of dead bodies. He navigates a labyrinthine, cutthroat world of politics and a deadly scheme within the U.S. government.
As Peter tracks down a ledger that holds the answers to all of the White House’s corruption, he learns that there is a Russian mole involved, and everyone he works with could be a traitor.
“The Night Agent” reads like an episode of Kiefer Sutherland’s “24”. The novel is a well-crafted and character-driven thriller with uninterrupted action from start to finish.
“The Sun Down Motel”
A spooky ghost story turned murder mystery, Simone St. James’s “The Sun Down Motel” is a must-read, page-turning whodunit.
Alternating point of views keeps the suspense mounting on every page. St. James tells the story of two women, Vivian and Carly, aunt and niece, and the strange goings-on that transpire at the Sun Down Motel in the upstate town of Fell, New York.
In November 1982, women went missing and were later discovered dead. Vivian Delaney works at the front desk of the creepy motel. She hears strange noises late at night, sees, and feels ghostly occurrences. When she later disappears and becomes another missing woman, it is up to her niece, Carly, who sets out to find what happened to her aunt. Carly takes a desk job at the motel 35 years later. A night job that soon becomes a nightmare to bear.
Carly is determined to find out what happened to her aunt all those years earlier. But a price is paid when Carly goes undercover, learning the grim discoveries about what happened at The Sun Down Motel all those years ago. While working late hours, Carly meets customers who have stayed at the motel when her aunt worked there, familiar faces that are hiding secrets about what happened in 1982 to all those missing women. Some of the customers help Carly investigate, but others are out to keep her quiet and scare her when they learn her true intentions for snooping and conjuring up old ghosts.
“The Sun Down Motel” is mostly a murder mystery. Still, the ghost story segments are all well-drawn, atmospheric and unnerving. It is the fine storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat—a marvelous work of fiction.
“The Art of Violence”
A serial killer targets women in the New York art scene in S.J. Rozan’s engrossing 13th mystery, “The Art of Violence.”
Rozan alternates her two main character’s point of view in past novels, but it is Bill Smith who tells the compelling, gritty story from his no-nonsense perspective.
At the start of the novel, Bill is awakened by his former client, Sam Tabor, who convinces Bill that he has killed another woman. However, Sam cannot remember his activities that night. Struggling with OCD and the memories of a five-year murder stint, Sam is troubled with thoughts that he may be responsible for another string of murders.
Encouraging Bill to get involved in the case puts the intrepid private investigator and his partner Lydia Chin in difficult, life-threatening situations. When Bill approaches NYPD Detective Angela Grimaldi, she thinks Sam is a lost cause and a tad crazy. Without his comrade’s support, Bill sets out on his own to learn what happened to Sam Tabor the night Sam called him at his apartment.
A tricky cat-and-mouse game with dialogue reminiscent of the late Robert B. Parker’s, “The Art of Violence” is a sturdy, adrenaline high mystery. It is page-turning in its pulse-pounding complexities as Rozan captures the New York scene like a work of art. Her descriptions and intricate tapestry peopled with color and charm make this a wicked good read.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
