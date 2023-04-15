March was Women’s History Month, and I blew it. I let the whole month go by without attending any events or visiting any centers investigating women. In short, I learned nothing.
I’m hoping somebody will sum it up in a book. If a man does anything at all, somebody writes a book about it, but a woman practically has to invent oxygen to inspire a book.
Hmmm. The history of women. What a fascinating topic. I’m sorry I missed out on it, as there are so many things I’ve always wondered about women.
Who discovered them? Where did they come from? Who introduced them to men?
I’ve always liked women. As a teenager, I was first struck by how different and utterly mystifying they looked – how much better than we males. A lot of it had something to do with all those arcs and angles jutting all over the place. I constantly tried to wrap my arms around it all, but, mostly, they wouldn’t let me.
But it’s not just what they look like. There are so many interesting things about women I have no idea about. Why was their hair usually longer? Who came up with lipstick? How did they ever get rid of those facial whiskers we’ve been wrestling with for as long as anybody can remember?
Why do they wear dresses? Why aren’t their shoes a lot cheaper than ours – our feet are way bigger, so theirs don’t use as much leather or take up as much room.
The history of women would have been so interesting and informative to sit in on. There are so many things I’d love to have found out.
How come they’re generally smaller than we are? My whole life, almost every one of them has been shorter than I.
While that might seem like a disadvantage, think how much longer we’ve spent drying off after swimming or how many more steps they’ve taken over millions of years.
Actually, our physical size hasn’t been such a big deal after all. Okay, men have won every war, but we’ve also lost them all, too.
Most women used subtler means. I’m sure Martha Washington, instead of taking to the battlefield, quietly and skillfully offered “advice” to her husband, in the kitchen, when he was home at night or on weekends. He got all the credit, but she knew where the strategy was really coming from.
Washington and all his friends and colleagues, after “winning the war,” were sure they were running the country.
Men used to have all the power, or, at least it appeared that way. Women couldn’t even vote, let alone run for office. And, yet, even then they apparently were directing traffic; we just didn’t know it.
Of course, as problems in the United States grew and grew, women finally had to take things into their own hands, so, in 1920, began voting.
I’m sure all this was fully explained during Women’s History Month, but I missed it, and probably so did many men.
I think that it’s probably out of the question for the basic television networks, but it certainly would make for compelling documentaries if Netflix, PBS or others would offer some series on the history of women so everybody could all learn how they so secretly and smartly have taken charge at a time when it simply had to finally be done.
There have been many times, for example, when I thought I was in charge of my house, but, when I closely analyze it, I have to own up to the fact that I’m lucky to be allowed to live here and follow “directives” from the chief executive.
Some people wonder why there’s no Men’s History Month, but who needs it? Everything a man has ever accomplished has already been written about and fills libraries from coast to coast. (Nobody ever accused men of being modest enough to need a History Month.)
I guess that question, like all others, belongs to women. If they decide there’s a need for Men’s History Month, it will happen.
Otherwise, see you next March.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement.
