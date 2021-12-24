This year ends as Quebec faces an unprecedented threat. By that we don’t mean the raging COVID-19 resurgence, although that is cause for serious concern. There is a threat of a much different nature looming over the province that could provoke a profound malaise on the political front.
You may have heard about Law 21 given that it’s gotten a certain amount of attention outside Quebec’s borders. Without going into its long and contentious background, Law 21 is the attempt by the current Quebec government to enforce state secularism by forbidding the wearing of religious garments or insignia by persons in positions of authority under Quebec jurisdiction.
For example, police officers cannot wear turbans, judges or lawyers before the court cannot wear kippahs, members of government boards and commissions cannot wear a crucifix, and principals and teachers in public schools cannot wear hijabs.
The ban affecting teachers is modeled on a 2004 law in France outlawing the wearing of religious accessories in the classroom. Quebec’s more sweeping law is the showpiece of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government led by Premier François Legault. It became law in June 2019 and was instantly challenged as unconstitutional and a violation of civil rights by a list of organizations.
Opponents of the law won a partial victory last year when a lower court judge ruled the ban on religious wear does not apply to persons working for the province’s English public schools, due to special protection for minority education rights in the constitution.
It’s pretty much assumed a law of such consequence is destined for the Supreme Court of Canada; it must first, however, be heard by Quebec’s highest court. That could happen before the October election which the CAQ is likely to win handily.
Regardless of when Law 21 opponents get their day in higher courts, the board is already set for potentially the most explosive showdown between a Quebec government and the federal government in decades.
Much wiser observers of Quebec politics than your scribe see a game afoot that could provoke an alarming spike in sovereignist sentiment in the province not seen since the 1990s when a constitutional debacle led to the 1995 referendum which the federal side won by a very thin margin.
Since that white-knuckle moment, there’s been relative peace between Quebec and Ottawa, with the pro-federalist Liberal party in power in the province for most of that period. The sovereignist Parti Québecois (PQ) won a minority government in 2012 and brought in a “charter of values,” which contained measures along the lines of Law 21. The bill died when the PQ lost the election in 2014.
The political ground shifted dramatically in Quebec in the 2018 election, when Legault’s CAQ won a strong majority and relegated the PQ to a handful of seats. Legault, once a powerful minister in the PQ government of Lucien Bouchard, created the CAQ in 2011 to offer voters an alternative to the Liberals without the implied risk of another referendum on sovereignty.
Bouchard, who had nearly led separatists to victory in 1995, said the PQ should not attempt another referendum without “creating the winning conditions.” Legault, who has never outright rejected his dream of Quebec independence, and who is not known to have the slightest sentimental attachment to “English Canada,” appears to be well on the way to creating those “winning conditions.”
Law 21 is not the only ticking constitutional time-bomb the Legault government has activated. Bill 96, a massive rehaul and tightening of language measures, is due to be passed in the new year. Aimed to arrest what the CAQ government declares as an erosion of the use of French in Quebec, Bill 96 is riddled with changes that guarantee it will be challenged in the courts.
The political narrative is already clear as the eventual fight in the courts looms. Legault has drawn his line in the sand on questions he deems central to Quebec’s identity and political authority.
The challenge for the federal government is to avoid an ugly fight with the Legault government that stacks up the winning conditions for a referendum.
This time next year, the pandemic may be over in Quebec; but it may be replaced with a viral outbreak of feverish nationalism.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. He can be reached at pmblack@videotron.ca.
