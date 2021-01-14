BY AMANDA MARTIN
First of all, this is my first time to be able to wish ya’ll a “Happy New Year!!” It’s a little late, but still counts. Ha!
What a crazy time we are in right now. 2020 has not so gently continued into 2021. Everywhere you turn, people are talking about politics, Covid-19, and everything else that seems to fuel hate.
Doesn’t it feel good just to ‘turn off’ for a bit?
I recently found myself lying on the couch absolutely NEEDING to clear my head. I popped on Netflix in an attempt to stay away from the news for a moment. This is when I discovered my new addiction: a Paramount Network tattoo based show called, “Ink Master.”
Now, I am a tattoo lover. I have several of my own and find tattoos to be a wonderful way for individuals to express themselves. You, on the other hand, might not be much of a fan…that’s okay too. The way “Ink Master” challenges these tattoo artists goes far beyond just an artist and a tattoo gun.
The contests are hand picked across America and are judged by rock-n-roll guitarist, Dave Navarro, and tattoo legends Chris Nunuz and up until the last season, Oliver Peck.
The tattoo contestants first have to perform “flash challenges” which are challenges based on the day’s theme.
For instance, when the judges were looking for the detail aspect of tattooing, they gave each contestant a rifle and had them hand carve a design in the gun using a dremel.
Or, when the judges wanted to see contrast, they gave the contestants a blank canvas and had them use different colored coffee beans to illustrate a design. Some of the projects turned out absolutely amazing!
The winner of the flash challenges would then have the power to assign the human canvas for the end of show tattoo face-offs.
You can see the progression in popularity of the show in each season. The finale sets get bigger and better, and the prize money and gifts go up. Each season also presents new flash challenges and surprise guests.
So here is how I got roped in. Paramount offers the first two seasons on Netflix. By the second season, you’re completely hooked (at least I was) and have to jump on over to the Paramount Network to catch the rest of the seasons. There are 13 seasons in all.
Basically, “Ink Master” is a ‘fake-reality’ show about tattoos. If you like tattoos, you’re absolutely going to love this. If you don’t like tattoos, this might not be for you. However, I would still give this a shot.
For that reason, this girl gives it 4 High Peaks.
