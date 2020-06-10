Parking has been a problem in downtowns since the introduction of vehicles. Where do you put the vehicles while the drivers and passengers are conducting their business inside the buildings?
The City of Plattsburgh has debated that question since any of us have been alive. Decades ago, common councils were wrestling with whether to allow parking on downtown streets, exactly where, and whether parking meters should be installed to encourage turnover.
The meters have long been a particular point of argument. Business owners liked them because they kept reopening spaces in front of their establishments all day. On the other hand, they didn't like the idea that a prospective customer had to pay money before even entering the store.
The introduction of malls took care of that conundrum, more or less, by draining downtowns of so much retail businesses.
In Plattsburgh, downtown became mostly a center of offices and eateries, as stores fled to the comfort of malls in and around the city's periphery.
But, as it turns out, the parking debate has not subsided. The neighborhood is still populated with businesses that rely on convenient parking for customers.
So the issue of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative has propelled more controversy than most of us might have foreseen. Parking remains a vital accommodation for business, even on the verge of a multi-million-dollar infusion of development cash.
And now we have the brand-new element of coronavirus adding complications.
Restaurants – arguably downtown Plattsburgh's most important ingredient as a revenue producer and a draw to outsiders – must at this key point in history be accorded all the enhancements that are possible and practical.
Some restaurant owners want the city to allow them to add more outdoor dining space to make up for some of the deep losses wrought by coronavirus closures and the reduced revenue that will come from spreading people out inside in the interest of safety.
Should the city do this? Should it grant restaurants more outdoor space, possibly at the expense of street parking? And at the possible expense of neighboring retail businesses and offices?
Falmouth, Mass., on Cape Cod, is closing a section of its Main Street to allow for more outdoor seating and parking for restaurants. Falmouth recognizes its reliance on restaurants as a prime economic instigator.
Any penalty to other businesses by limiting traffic flow will be absorbed because of the overall welfare of the community, council members have decided.
Plattsburgh is not alone in the North Country struggling with how much leeway to give businesses this summer. Other communities with vibrant downtowns likely face the same questions: Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, for example.
Texas Roadhouse in the Town of Plattsburgh has already set up a large tent in its spacious parking lot for outdoor seating, which is now allowed under Phase 2 reopening.
Downtown Plattsburgh businesses don't have the luxury of spare space. The City Council needs to seriously examine options to accommodate restaurants as they struggle to survive the confining seating restrictions, even the idea of closing sections of streets and giving up some parking to create more table space.
The year 2020 will be prominent in the history books in ages to come for its COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it took on everyone.
Extraordinary temporary measures, such as traffic irregularities, may have to be imposed to secure the life of locally owned restaurants, which have been hit extremely hard by the virus.
