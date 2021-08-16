Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the North Country Center for Independence has continued serving people with disabilities, while helping protect them and our employees. We have done this by changing some office routines, including limiting use of our office and equipping NCCI staff so that more of them can work from home and provide services remotely.
Like everyone this Spring, we hoped that we would soon be able to return to “business as usual,” thanks to the rollout of vaccines and falling case numbers in the three counties we serve. Unfortunately, the Delta variant and rising case numbers have given us reason to reassess. We still believe that vaccines and sensible precautions will eventually help us curb the pandemic. We urge all who are medically able to get vaccinated. If you have concerns, or if you have a disability that makes the process of getting vaccinated more difficult, let us know and we will do our best to help. In the meantime, we don’t feel it is wise to return our work completely to normal yet.
People with disabilities tend to be at higher risk from COVID-19. For one thing, we are at higher risk from catching it. Many of us can’t easily isolate or do without regular contact from other people. And on average, we tend to have fewer resources and less flexibility to make isolating ourselves more feasible and reliable. Also, some of us live in congregate settings like group homes or nursing homes, where isolation is very difficult and the risk from outbreaks is very high. Finally, some of us have compromised immune systems. This puts us at higher risk of serious illness or death if we are infected.
NCCI serves people with disabilities. A key principle of Independent Living Centers like NCCI is that most of our staff have disabilities themselves. So, we must take COVID risks more seriously than most. Where there is uncertainty or debate, we must err on the side of caution. This is why we have from the start been conservative and careful in how we respond to the pandemic. We will continue to do so.
We in the disability rights movement also care deeply about each of us having the right to decide what’s best for ourselves, including our healthcare decisions. We are also know from personal and professional experience that part of living with disabilities and chronic illnesses is needing to do things differently, and sometimes having to be exceptions to usual rules. We believe in and fight for individuals with disabilities and their right to make their own decisions and do things in their own way, even when it contradicts popular opinion.
On the other hand, we also know how important it is for all of us in our communities to cooperate –– and even sacrifice sometimes –– to ensure everyone’s health, safety, including people with disabilities. This includes efforts to suppress epidemic diseases like COVID-19 and its variants. We also know better than ever before that when we fail to work together, people with disabilities tend to suffer the consequences more than most.
We have not forgotten that early in the pandemic, people comforted themselves by saying that it was only elderly, chronically ill, and disabled people who were at risk. We also remember that at times of especially scarce medical resources, people with disabilities faced the real possibility of being denied medical care for COVID-19, specifically because of their disabilities.
At present, NCCI’s office is open and staffed every Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 3 PM. However, most staff also continue to work at least partly from home, to make the office less crowded, and therefore safer for staff and visitors. Visitors are welcomed, only by appointment, not drop-ins. All visitors and staff are required to wear masks when in the NCCI offices, regardless of vaccine status.
Disability-related information, peer counseling, independent living skills, and advocacy services can also be provided to individuals in other ways:
• By phone, email, text messaging, or video chat.
• Through home visits or meeting at other locations in the community.
• Weather permitting, we will meet with people outdoors at our office.
• Information and updates are also always available at our website: www.ncci-online.com, and our Facebook and Twitter accounts.
NCCI’s Board of Directors will reassess these policies every three months. Any changes by the Board will take into account vaccination rates in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties –– with an initial benchmark of 70% fully vaccinated –– and county COVID-19 case numbers –– with a benchmark of staying consistently below 10 new cases per week for at least three consecutive months.
We choose to set cautious and consistent goals with clear benchmarks. We believe this is more effective than changing our approach with every weekly change in infection rates, or shifts in the nature of the pandemic. We will continue to be careful and conservative in protecting the disability community from harm, while being flexible and innovative in serving people with disabilities and their individual needs.
