LGBTQI+ Pride Month is normally associated with joy, happiness, colorful parades and marches, people dressed in rainbow colored costumes, speeches by local, regional and national celebrities and leaders.
Out of all the months in the year, why June specifically? Last year we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots that rocked New York City at the end of June 1969 for three consecutive days and nights.
Stonewall was a turning point in the LGBTQ movement here in the United States. It was a specific point in time when members of the Queer community in New York City finally stood up for themselves and stated they would no longer tolerate the brutality, corruption and harassment as often inflicted by the New York City Police force at that time.
It was three days of often violent civil unrest and rioting lead by some of the unlikeliest of citizens who finally said no More to constant police harassment, frequent raids on the local bars, social gatherings and safe spaces.
No more to being arrested, paraded out in the public, having their names, families and reputations ruined and jailed just for living their own authentic lives.
One year later in June 1970, people from the Stonewall riots gathered in front of the Inn and began to march towards Central Park. The marchers started off with only few dozen people as they feared for their safety. Some of the very police who only one year previous were part of the police containment force against them were now once again out in force this time allowing marchers to proceed peacefully.
As the march, extending some 15 NYC blocks continued, the number of participants steadily grew reaching several thousand people once they reached their final destination.
Until recently, the LGBTQI+ community, has made significant strides in demanding equal rights protections for our community members in terms of employment, housing, military service, access to health care and legal services.
Gone was much of the stigma of coming out as homosexual, bi/pansexual, gender non-binary, transgender or any other letter of the vast LGBQTI+ alphabet soup.
In recent years, the federal government has actively worked to deny LGBTQI+ people access to the most basic human rights and protections. We constantly see the federal government challenging long established laws and precedents that directly affect our ability to live and exists in today’s society.
This week the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the LGBTQI+ community in matters pertaining to Title VII Employment stating that LGBTQI+ individuals are covered under the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring discrimination on the basis of sex. This is a huge win for our community!
Still pending is the Equality Act, a bill in Congress that would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, and the jury system.
Today, 29 states have not passed anti-LGBT discrimination protections for their citizens. The Equality Act seeks to remedy this by applying existing state anti-LGBT discrimination laws nationwide.
Within the past several years, and especially the past several weeks, the federal government has rolled back protections specifically against the transgender community in terms of active military service, denying access to employment, education, health care, legal services and emergency shelter for homeless among many other basic civil rights.
The government is once again redefining the concept of “sex” along strict biological appearance of anatomy at birth rather than on one inherent sense of self – gender identity.
Here in New York, we are fortunate to have laws that protect our community members and families, beginning in 2002 with the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act (SONDA), 2011 Marriage Equality Act, 2019 Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA), Ban on Conversion Therapy, Ban on Gay/Transgender Panic Defense among other protections.
This year the state passed protections for same-sex couples in the adoption process and surrogacy protections allowing gay couples to have and raise children of their own.
Waiting for approval is the Walking While Trans bill to stop police profiling of transgender women of color for what they wear, where they stand and what they do in public spaces.
Kelly Metzgar is executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance.
