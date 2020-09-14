Over the past six months, COVID-19 has drastically altered every aspect of our daily lives. These sudden changes reverberated across every area of our society — including education.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of educators and the resilience of students and parents, we got through the spring.
Attention soon shifted to the fall and one resounding question: when can schools reopen safely?
In New York, thanks to the leadership of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the heroic efforts of healthcare and other essential workers, we have one of the lowest daily positive rates in the nation — under 1 percent — making it safe for schools to reopen with the right protocols in place.
But keeping them open requires uncompromising vigilance and the cooperation of each and every person on campus.
Last week, I traveled to SUNY Oneonta — a college of about 6,000 students in a small community in upstate New York — for the third time in five days to announce that, with nearly 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time, the college would begin shifting to remote, off-campus learning for rest of the fall semester.
The move raised questions about the viability of on-campus learning in the coronavirus era and cast doubt on whether colleges and universities can really control the spread of the virus.
Despite this setback, I still believe that we can learn and live safely on campus — with a smart plan to contain COVID.
Across the 64-campus State University of New York, we recently announced an aggressive three-pronged approach to keep the virus at bay.
First, we need enhanced enforcement efforts. Off-campus parties attended by a few dozen rule-breakers who brazenly flaunt a school’s safety protocols have been a major source of new COVID cases.
At SUNY Plattsburgh, President Alexander Enyedi moved swiftly to suspend 43 students who attended an off-campus party during the first week of classes.
The suspensions sent a resounding message to the entire student body that people who do not comply will face consequences.
We have seen similar patterns at our campuses in Geneseo and Cobleskill as well. Parties were reported in August, suspensions were issued, and judging by the low case counts on those campuses, the message was received loud and clear.
We must acknowledge that the vast majority of our students are complying with safety guidelines. I’ve met with hundreds of students on campuses all across SUNY over the last two weeks. They are smart, feel a sense of collective responsibility, and know what’s at stake.
Many have told me that they are angry with the small fraction of students whose reckless actions threaten to spoil the semester for them.
Second, a robust testing regimen is essential to containing the virus. SUNY Upstate Medical University’s brilliant scientists have developed a nation-leading saliva testing program that’s now required on each of our campuses.
We can now process 120,000 tests per week—enough to pool test every SUNY student on campus once every two weeks.
Here’s how it works. Students living on campus or coming to campus for classes, take a quick and easy test and then we pool 10-25 together to speed up the results — in less than 48 hours.
Thanks to breakthroughs at SUNY Upstate and approval from the New York State Health Department, when a positive pool test does come back, the people who submitted saliva samples for that test do not need to be retested.
Their initial saliva sample is immediately tested individually, allowing us to quickly determine which person within that pool has that virus. This is a game changer.
We already know that many college-aged people who contract the virus will not experience symptoms. By requiring them to routinely submit to pooled surveillance testing, we can quickly identify those asymptomatic carriers who might otherwise spread the virus throughout a campus unknowingly.
Third, it is imperative that we are constantly keeping our students, faculty, staff, parents, and the larger community informed. A constant flow of up-to-date information quells fears, clears up confusion, and instills confidence that we have this situation under control.
To understand the scope of the virus on a particular campus, and to take the appropriate actions to contain it, we need up-to-the-minute case data. That’s where our new COVID-19 Case Dashboard comes in.
Launched Sunday, it provides daily virus statistics reported by each of our colleges and universities every 24 hours. By making these numbers more readily available, we can take quick action in response to campus surges, keeping a dozen cases from becoming a full-fledged outbreak.
We are all in this coronavirus fight together — and SUNY can serve as a model for the rest of the nation in developing innovative new testing and implementing real-time reporting.
With enhanced enforcement, testing, and transparency – we can control COVID-19 and keep our campuses open, safely.
Jim Malatras is the newly-appointed chancellor of the State University of New York system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.