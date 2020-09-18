In the one month since SUNY Plattsburgh students returned to the area, we have closely followed our fall restart plan. Developed over the late spring and summer, the plan is centered and built on public health, community safety, and student success. We have never wavered from these three pillars.
The restart plan clearly outlines our expectations and, in fact, requirements to be here. We also developed our Cardinal Pledge to emphasize the importance of avoiding large social gatherings, to respect others through social distancing, to wear masks, and wash hands regularly.
SUNY Plattsburgh did all of this because we value our place in this wonderful community and our role in preparing its future leaders. We take our responsibilities seriously and understand what we do and how we do it matters greatly to everyone. We also know that, together, we will continue to accomplish much to support the North Country.
In approaching the fall semester, we knew that being on campus provided the best support for our students, many of whom are the first in their family to attend college. We also know that students are more likely to stay in college with this support, graduate, and make a difference in the life they choose.
The students I have met on campus this past month have told me how happy they are to be back in Plattsburgh. They understand the opportunity to return to college requires both responsibility and accountability, as well as a collective attention to the rules developed by the state and SUNY Plattsburgh over the summer.
I am proud our students are by and large following our health and safety rules both on and off campus. With the start of the semester, I met with managers at the largest local retail stores and shopping center. Each reported widespread adherence and an appreciation that our students are back. Masking and social distancing are regularly followed.
Many community members have also reached out to me with notes and comments of support. I appreciate hearing from you.
In some cases, I have had to take separate swift actions. I issued interim suspensions to on-campus students who allegedly violated our health, safety and other policies over the first weekend and a separate set of off-campus students who allegedly violated other standards. The student conduct process has concluded for the on-campus students, who left campus and then had hearings as a part of our prescribed policies. Some have returned and participated in COVID-19 testing. Some will not return.
Regardless, it is my hope that each student learns and grows from this. We are educators first and with this comes growth. I continue to want the best for each student, which itself was a factor in the difficult decision I made.
As we continue the semester, we are currently doing pooled surveillance COVID testing of about 500 members of the campus community each week. We expect to double this number soon. It is one step we are taking to continue our vigilant and careful approach.
As we do this testing, some positive COVID cases will occur. Our detailed fall planning, protocols and active case finding approaches were specifically developed with this in mind and are focused to isolate an individual with the virus and protect the community. This planning was done in concert with the Clinton County Health Department and others.
SUNY Plattsburgh is an integral part of the city, town and county where we reside. We have been for more than 130 years. It is a true community partnership, one that has shaped this college and this region. In my short time on campus, I have come to understand the importance of this bond, to know it is cherished and must always be preserved.
I know much of the fall will not be normal – our Cardinal Athletics teams are sadly on pause – but we are all moving forward and anticipating the day this campus is more of what we know it to be.
Until it is, we will do our part, which includes serving each of you as we help our students become difference makers both in Plattsburgh and around the world.
Dr. Alexander Enyedi is president of SUNY Plattsburgh. He began his position on January 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.