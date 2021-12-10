There has been enormous positive power in the Quebec-New York economic connection for more than a century, accelerating in recent decades as the U.S. and Canada have moved beyond trade to economic integration, making things together that in turn make both countries more globally competitive.
Our futures are interwoven and so must be our resources for future success, including energy. We have seen the competition and the competition is China, which welcomes any and all walls between the world's two greatest economic partners -- the U.S. and Canada.
With this in mind, the Champlain Hudson Power Express project, designed to bring great new quantities of Quebec hydropower into New York, stands as a truly historic opportunity to further this positive bi-lateral dynamic.
It will build the crucial Quebec-New York economic partnership through access to abundant, secure and affordable clean energy at just the time when New York most needs such access to continue the transition of our future to greener platforms.
It will involve a $4 billion private investment with 1,400 family-supporting construction jobs over the next few years. It will further encourage the growing connections between Quebec and New York in the realm of electrification technologies, as we are seeing in Plattsburgh with the upcoming production of electric buses for the U.S. market by Quebec-based Nova Bus.
This includes our need for the battery related minerals we can increasingly secure from Quebec instead of places like China. It will bring added tax revenues of $1.4 billion over the first 25 years to 73 municipalities and 59 school districts.
And it enjoys a strong project relationship with our Mohawk neighbors at Kahnawake as well.
And for those who may see it as only about delivering power to New York City, it is important to understand that any such massive infusion of clean electricity into the metro area inherently benefits the entire state, including the freeing up of other power that the city would otherwise be consuming while simply introducing more of the vital commodity into the interconnected marketplace.
Plus, it will be done through an innovative project design that will have the transmission lines entirely under water or buried. It is an environmental model in every respect, duly earning the support of such environmental interests as the New York League of Conservation Voters.
In the North Country, we understand the exciting dimensions of each advance in cross border economic linkage, and the much-expanded sharing of clean energy is momentous.
The bottom line is: We need ready access to reliable and abundant clean power to sustain New York into the future. And Quebec has it.
We encourage final approval of this historic project by the New York State Public Service Commission and look forward to collaborating with CHPE as a positive partner for many decades to come.
