Reopening schools sounds easy, like similar claims about reopening the economy.
Realistically, there’s no safe way do either with cases increasing among children, few treatment options and no vaccine.
Pressure to open schools grows. Can reopening be safe? “Safer”: yes. Safe: no.
Some politicians claim that restarting education poses little risk. Gov. Andrew Cuomo left reopening plans up to local districts, within CDC guidelines. President Donald Trump incorrectly stated that kids have immunity to COVID-19 and can’t infect their families, even though children represent 8.8 percent of COVID-19 cases, teenagers spread the virus just like adults and younger kids can also spread COVID-19, albeit at a lower rate.
Fully reopening schoolhouses creates dangerous super-spreading conditions which are extremely complicated and expensive to ameliorate. Many schools in the South, Midwest and West have reopened, only to be forced to shut down again as infections increased.
There are daunting challenges. It’s impossible to socially distance and monitor mask use on full buses. Full classrooms aren’t large enough for children to stay 6 feet apart. Every student, teacher, staff member and administrator will need new masks and PPE every day (millions in New York state).
Multiple, daily, temperature checks will overwhelm available manpower, not catch asymptomatic cases and reduce instructional time. Students will cough and sneeze on: other students, instructional materials, keyboards, teachers and classroom furnishings, requiring constant disinfection.
Delivering box meals to students will consume scarce staff time and create dangerous contaminated waste. Many students will fail, or refuse, to properly wear masks. Restrooms will need constant sanitizing.
Moving students through hallways while maintaining safe distancing will be extremely difficult. Schools will have to guarantee every student’s access to technology. Choral music and physical education classes will need 12 feet or more for safe distancing.
HVAC systems may spread the virus throughout school buildings. Many classrooms don’t have access to fresh air. The current teacher shortage will be exacerbated due to teachers falling ill, quarantining, opting out or caring for family members at home. Students’ families will keep kids home out of fear.
Overall, safety could vanish with all students attending every day.
Albany and Washington ignore the exploding costs school districts are facing. Gov. Cuomo has proposed a 20 percent cut in school aid. President Trump and Senate Republicans resist increasing federal aid to states and schools. Mr. Trump threatens withholding all aid to schools that don’t fully reopen.
These cuts would result in many school districts being unable to serve their students adequately and safely. Some may become insolvent or shut down.
The technology to have students successfully learn remotely is mostly in place. Remote learning is the safest method of continuing learning. However, legitimate concerns regarding the efficacy of remote instruction must be addressed. Some students learning at home may fall behind, due to lack of internet resources in some areas and limited parental supervision, particularly when adequate affordable child care is unavailable.
Any degree of reopening increases the danger level in schoolhouses and homes.
As a safer, but not completely safe, alternative, many are embracing a “hybrid” reopening, somewhat like split session arrangements used by many districts in the past in dealing with overcrowded classrooms. In this application, many districts are considering having a school’s students split into two groups, each separately attending two consecutive days per week, with schools closed entirely on Wednesdays for sanitizing.
This arrangement increases: safety by allowing for a cleaner environment, adequate space for social distancing (on buses and classrooms), conservation of resources and student learning opportunities. Students would do remote learning with teachers on the three days per week they are not physically attending school.
Some schools are considering reopening elementary schools fully, ignoring evidence that younger kids can contract and spread the virus. Just to reiterate: hybrid arrangements are safer, but not as safe as 100 percent remote learning.
We must be pragmatic and do what is best for students, school personnel and their families. Reopening schools to any degree will be difficult and potentially dangerous. We can all agree that maintaining effective instruction will not be easy and certainly not cheap.
Educating students in a pandemic can be done if we work together, make reasonable choices and provide districts with adequate financial resources to meet this crisis.
Rod Driscoll is a retired 34 year teacher/administrator and former Peru Central Board of Education president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.