The New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, recently issued a landmark decision that affirmed Article 14, Section 1, the famed “forever wild” clause, for the 3-million acre public Forest Preserve in the Adirondack Park and Catskill Park.
The Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks that cutting over 25,000 trees, and clearing over 27 acres of forestland on the Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks to build 27 miles of wide snowmobile trails known as “Class II Community Connector” trails, violated the New York Constitution.
The forever wild clause, enshrined in the Constitution since 1894, safeguards the public Forest Preserve. In every way, these are the People’s lands. They belong to everybody and are open to everybody. The clause states that the Forest Preserve “shall be forever kept as wild forest lands.
They shall not be leased, sold or exchanged, or be taken by any corporation, public or private, nor shall the timber thereon be sold, removed or destroyed.” Not a single word of it has changed in over 125 years.
The state’s highest court found that the Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency violated the forever wild clause. Both agencies have a lot of work ahead of them to regain compliance with Article 14.
Damaged public Forest Preserve lands need to be restored and official state policies and plans that violate the State Constitution must be reformed and amended.
In the wake of the court’s decision, state agencies need to provide clear guidance for hiking trail building organizations so that trail construction and maintenance can move ahead. The court firmly upheld the importance, and legality, or hiking trails.
Yet neither the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) or Adirondack Park Agency (APA) have managed a coherent and thoughtful response that acknowledges their violations and takes responsibility for their mismanagement.
The court struck down the DEC’s and APA’s plans to build hundreds of miles of wide Class II trails in the Forest Preserve. These trails are far different than hiking trails. They cut a swath 9-20 feet wide through the Forest Preserve, are graded with heavy machinery to create a flat corridor, remove all rocks and roots, and cut down nearly 1,000 trees per mile.
Hiking trails are nothing like Class II trails, though many tried to blur the differences. Hiking trails are a few feet wide when constructed and see the cutting of a few dozen trees per mile.
The courts saw that Class II trails were vastly different from hiking trails, writing “Class II trails require greater interference with the natural development of the Forest Preserve than is necessary to accommodate hikers.”
The court wrote that Class II trails “may not be built like roads for automobiles or trucks, but neither are they constructed as typical hiking trails.” The court concluded “the door is closed because the planned Class II trails are constitutionally forbidden.”
There are over 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New York State and over 2,000 miles in the Adirondacks. This decision only stops this new kind of trail built totally out of harmony with the Forest Preserve.
The forever wild clause is a covenant between the People and the State. It was included in the Constitution because its framers believed that, due to a history of outside influence and corruption, neither the governor, legislators, or state agencies, could be trusted with the power to make major changes to the Forest Preserve.
That power is reserved for the people. Article 14 has been amended dozens of times to authorize specific actions, but the final step has always been a vote by the people.
The Court affirmed this month that major changes to the Forest Preserve should not be undertaken administratively by state agencies, but made by the people in a public vote.
The Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency now face major challenges to reform their management of our public Forest Preserve. These agencies must work to get back on the right side of forever wild and reform a series of policies and regulations and restore damaged forestlands.
They should do this in an open, transparent manner guided by the bright light of forever wild.
Peter Bauer is the executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, www.protectadks.org
