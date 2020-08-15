Watch out, Plattsburgh!
We are once again on the brink of botching an opportunity to develop a vibrant downtown.
For those who know the history, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise. But paying attention to history helps answer a question so often asked in our little town: “Why doesn’t anything change in Plattsburgh?”
Unfortunately, the same old tired arguments and fear tactics are at work to block investment in downtown development. Once again, there is loud opposition to progress.
Back before the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative was even a thing, many of the same people who now reject Prime’s project successfully prevented promising downtown development.
Some readers may recall that around 2007, a Burlington, Vt. developer, Richard Bove, wanted to build commercial space and apartments on the parking lot at the corner of Margaret and Court Streets.
The project was approved by the Common Council, Zoning and Planning Boards, but was opposed by groups interested in preserving the status quo.
In a Press Republican In My Opinion, Sept. 26, 2007, entitled “Downtown Housing is Crucial for Growth,” Christine Rotella, former city councilor, business owner, and long-time advocate for a vibrant downtown, called out Bove’s opponents.
She observed that, “many of the downtown merchants and property owners so opposed to (the Bove) project have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and no or low-interest loans to create apartments for limited-income families and/or to rehabilitate facades or street level commercial space.
She concludes, “Many of us are weary of the pervasive negativity that seems to surround change, bright ideas and forward thinking.”
Rotella’s powerful criticism is prescient as it applies to the Prime development controversy of 2020. Opponents of the Bove project, rejected investment by an out-of-towner, sued the city over the project (and lost), opposed building low-income housing, and stoked fear that the building would negatively impact downtown businesses and residents.
All of their tactics resulted in delays that eventually killed the project. Unfortunately, this case is only one in a long list that obstructionists have challenged.
Recall the response to IBM locating in Plattsburgh?
Remember the fight to prevent the Gateway Building (corner of Broad and Durkee)?
Like Rotella in 2007, in 2020, we are weary of fighting with those who want to protect their interests rather than foster progress. Here we are in 2020, and the similarities in the opposition’s arguments against Prime are uncanny.
We find it particularly interesting that they were opposed to low-income housing in 2007, and they are now opposed to the market-rate apartments for middle income residents, the central feature of Prime’s project.
In doing so, opponents disregard the demonstrable lack of this kind of housing stock as stated in the Durkee Street Market Analysis, 2016.
They also ignore the need for professionals and skilled workers in the labor force, and that lack of this housing prevents such workers from relocating to this area.
What negative impact could 100-200 new residents to downtown (not competing for parking) possibly have on downtown businesses, and economic and cultural vibrancy?
Critics have maligned Prime for wanting to invest in Plattsburgh just as they did Bove. Despite the loud, often rude cricitism, Prime LLC, an Albany-area firm, has operated in good faith, seriously considering changes, and adapting to public feedback and review boards’ input.
As a result, Prime has significantly altered their project’s scale and character. The company is set to submit a new site plan before Zoning and Planning Boards’ August meetings.
Nonetheless, old anti-development themes continue to be revived; will they work in 2020? Will the review boards and the public fall for the same narratives that thwarted progress in the past?
Was the opposition’s discourse in 2007 as vitriolic and uncivil as it has been over the last two years? We believe it should be clear that when the opposition makes its case by resorting to recycled arguments and scare tactics, when it is led by those with either vested interests or grudges against the city, they do not have any credibility.
Only in the little downtown that couldn’t . . . or wouldn’t, do you find opposition to development that defends a parking lot eyesore with such vehemence.
Rachelle Armstrong is a retired teacher. She represented Ward One on the Plattsburgh Common Council for two terms, from 2014 to 2020, serving with Jim Calnon and Colin Read. During that time, Plattsburgh applied for the DRI grant, won, and administered it.
James Armstrong, Chancellor Award recipient and Distinguished Teaching Professor served several terms as Chair of the Anthropology Department and was Director of the Honors Center at SUNY Plattsburgh.
They have made Plattsburgh their home since 1981.
