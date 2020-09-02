Did you know that on Thursday, Aug. 27, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted down the annual School Resource Officer contract with the Plattsburgh City School District?
In unanimous fashion, the Common Council chose politics over the safety of our children and staff members. This is a reprehensible and dangerous decision that will have a significant impact on our school community… while having no effect on the city’s “bottom line.”
I fully understand that the mayor, council and the School District have had our differences over the course of the past few years. We have disagreed on the ownership, construction and future of the Webb Island Footbridge, and again, more recently, on Prime Plattsburgh LLC.
The council’s decision to vote down the School Resource Officer (SRO) contract, led by Councilor (Patrick) McFarlin, was a petty attempt to “stick it” to the Plattsburgh City School District because of past arguments and hurt feelings.
The council did not communicate their concerns with having SRO’s in our schools prior to making this decision with City Police Chief Levi Ritter, the Board of Education or district administration. Instead, they recklessly, and in a non-transparent manner, voted the contract down without any discussion or collaboration.
Unfortunately, the real victims of Mr. McFarlin’s nonfactual diatribe last Thursday evening, and his influencing the vote of a feckless council is not the Board of Education or district administration.
It is the 1,881 students and 400 faculty and staff members that are less safe today because of their decision.
Ultimately, School Resource Officers (SRO’s) are hired to protect students and employees in an active shooter situation. However, our SRO’s are responsible for working with administrators to perform safety drills and develop comprehensive plans to ensure schools are safe places for students to learn.
Our SRO’s provide mentoring and engage daily with the school community to foster school-police partnerships, which is vital in today’s society. The positive example that our School Resource Officers set not only help prevent school violence, but are imperative in keeping impulsive decisions from becoming life-long mistakes.
As we return to school, one of the district’s main priorities is supporting students, staff and family mental health. What a shame it is to lose our SRO’s, in the middle of a pandemic, when children have experienced tremendous isolation over the past five months.
Our SRO’s would have been instrumental in ensuring both the feeling of safety and providing a secure environment for our entire school community.
To be clear, the City of Plattsburgh contributes zero dollars for School Resource Officers. Considered employees of the city, and supervised by Chief Ritter, the School District pays the entire cost (to the city) for providing two SRO’s (who are both retired City Police officers) that patrol each of our five school buildings daily.
So, at no cost to the city, why would the council vote down the SRO contract with the School District?
The answer is simple... politics.
Unfortunately, certain Common Council members have shown an obvious contempt for police officers. Particular members of the council have now expanded their disdain for policing to School Resource Officers... subsequently, coercing the full council to vote down the SRO contract with the School District last Thursday night.
Nevertheless, it’s irresponsible for these elected officials to allow their personal politics to hurt the children and staff members of the Plattsburgh City School District.
It’s abhorrent that the Common Council is trying to drag the School District into the political arena regarding policing.
The bottom line is that the Plattsburgh City School District is not going to “play politics” with the Common Council.
The district’s mission is to educate each student by creating challenging, supportive, and interactive learning that advances intellectual, physical, social, and cultural development.
However, we also have the awesome responsibility to keep those said children safe and secure when they are in our charge.
Sadly, thanks to the divisive rhetoric and political games being played by the Common Council, both the children and staff members of the Plattsburgh City School District will be notably less safe and secure as we commence the 2020-2021 school year.
David J. Baroody
Assistant Superintendent for Business
Plattsburgh City School District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.