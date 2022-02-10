In March 2020, something happened in the U.S.-Canadian relationship that no one had imagined possible.
Both countries effectively closed the shared border to all but essential travel, reducing car volumes at most crossings by 95% or more. In effect, a mutual door slamming to friends and neighbors on the other side.
While the unknowns of the pandemic brought an amazing degree of acceptance, we are now approaching the two-year mark, with the response to the omicron variant having not only set aside the bi-national conversation about the way forward but having reversed some progress through the reapplication by Canada of PCR test requirements on vaccinated Canadians returning home from short trips.
Given the uniquely immense importance of the social connectivity between Americans and Canadians, which forms the essence of the bi-national relationship and has long sustained and grown that bond more than the government-to-government relationship dominating our connections with other countries, we have reason for deep concern.
We have reason to be concerned over the continued absence of a bi-national plan and approach with any metrics or expressed goals.
We have reason to be concerned over the undermining of the greatest bi-national economic partnership on earth just when we most need to be jointly focused on productivity, competitiveness and the China challenge which we can best meet together.
We have reason to be concerned that the public and official conversation regarding our shared border has seemingly stalled and faded when it must remain a key over-arching subject of importance, because both governments need to constantly understand the enormity of the economic and social stakes.
And I suggest we have reason to be concerned that the damage being done to the U.S.-Canadian connection at all levels and in all respects is now growing deeper and broader.
That some of us who months ago still believed that steady border progress would lead to quick healing and restored interaction and bonding are no longer so sure the damage isn’t shifting now to something deeper and far more tragic and harmful for both peoples.
We must call on our officials in both countries who understand the stakes to resume seeking progress. We must have renewed urgency and determination, moving first toward synchronization of requirements in both directions, starting with the ending of Canada’s PCR test requirements for short visits up to 72 hours.
We need assurance that both governments are determined, barring extraordinary setbacks, to move toward relative normalcy by summer. Set some goals and explain why they are not met if that occurs but set them as we are all motivated more strongly when timelines are focusing efforts.
How about Canada dropping the PCR test mandate for short term trips by the vaccinated by March? How about an aim of synchronization and relative fluidity by Easter? And further steps toward normalcy by Victoria Day, May 23?
In November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured our federal representatives that there was a commitment to a phased approach. Let’s hear a renewed commitment to phasing with, perhaps, metrics (which we have never had), but certainly with dated goals.
And let’s end the recent silence and get this important subject back at the top of the bi-national agenda.
Onward and upward!
— Garry Douglas is president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
