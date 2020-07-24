These thoughts are offered in a spirit of sympathy and a desire to be helpful. The following reflections are written in the hopes that our community can avoid painful and divisive struggle over the meaning of an important chapter of our history.
The interpretive panel by the FSRT appears to have been funded and written with a desire to explain what some are calling the “racist” portrayal of the Native American warrior who crouches at the base of the statue, while Samuel de Champlain, the “conquering hero”, gazes across the lake atop his lonely pedestal.
I question the wisdom of the thought process that seeks only to address one element of a complex memorial. The primary focus of the memorial is Champlain. Who was he? What did he do to deserve such memorialization? What was his legacy?
Surely, he must have done something to merit being so spectacularly memorialized. When was this statue erected? By whose mandate? Who were the architects who designed the monument? Who was the artist who sculpted these statues? How has the monument appealed – or not – to various local, national and international audiences since its erection?
Without answers to some of these questions, it is impossible to plumb why the designers placed the “wrong” kind of Indian crouching at the foot of the monument.
The issue I have with the interpretive panel as written is that it seeks to essentially “interpret” or “re-interpret” only the portrayal of the Native American. All four paragraphs, and much of the visual content on the panel deals with “correcting” this particular aspect of the monument.
The four paragraphs can be summed up as follows: Champlain did not discover the lake that now bears his name; Champlain was dependent on his Native allies who guided his voyage; the sculptor mistakenly portrayed one of his native guides as a Plains Indian; Champlain claimed these lands for New France under the 1493 papal “Doctrine of Discovery”.
People looking at the memorial today see how the Native American is incorrectly rendered, and how he is crouched so far below the “great colonizer”, and they may conclude, “That’s racist!” And, based on the FSRT’s content, they could also conclude he didn’t really “discover” the lake at all. Plus, he claimed these lands under a false papal doctrine. I believe these aspects of the FSRT panel’s content – taken in isolation - are deeply problematic.
It is imperative, particularly since the panel attempts to tell a complex story in only about 250 words, that it gets the facts straight, and weighs each sentence and word for accuracy.
It also would be important to identify who commissioned this monument, and why in 1909 Champlain was embraced as an all-American hero. This might begin to explain why the monument’s creators sought to place him in such a lofty position.
Who was Champlain, and what aspects of his life and legacy did Anglo-Protestant, Progressive Americans feel was worthwhile knowing about? How did New York’s Franco-Americans feel about seeing one of their own hailed as a founder of the United States? How did Catholics, who were heavily discriminated against, react to seeing one of their own acclaimed for his greatness? Was Champlain great? How have Native Americans, both Abenaki and Mohawk, specifically, received this portrayal of the great Frenchman with a Plains warrior at the foot of the pedestal?
My research has demonstrated that the Progressive era was a time of intense “monument mania” in the United States, and any attempt to “interpret” this monument, must not begin with simply saying, or implying, “It’s a racist depiction!” We need to begin with, “Who designed and erected this monument? To what degree were they racist?” (The answer to this is too long and discursive to give here.)
Without discussion of who designed this monument and why, it is impossible to distinguish between the memorializers and the object/subject of their memories.
Was Champlain a racist? Or were the folks who designed and paid for this monument racists?
Champlain himself was a humble and self-effacing individual, a humanist and, as a competent ethnographer, would never have depicted his Native American allies so inappropriately.
My concern is that the design of the monument reflects Hugh McLellan’s and the Tercentenary Commissioners’ racialized views of history, not Champlain’s. I am deeply worried that people will read the interpretive panel, and conclude that the memorial is racist, so Champlain must have also been a racist.
In other words, failure to discuss the who, what, when and why of this monument will allow for a serious misunderstanding of its basic intention. And it won’t allow viewers to distinguish between the zeitgeist of 1609, 1909, and 2020.
Why does the interpretive panel not include any remarks about Champlain’s actual dealings with Native Americans, which were based on assumptions of equality, toleration and mutual self-interest? Why are there no quotes of Champlain’s own words showing his deep admiration for the peoples he met in the New World?
Like any historical monument, the Champlain memorial is a “memory site” that appeals to various different audiences – and may alienate others.
It appealed to patriotic Americans, whom, as I have demonstrated in a scholarly article, embraced him as an American icon in 1909. It had strong resonance with Franco-Americans, who viewed Champlain’s exploits as showing that their people were founders of the United States. It appealed to Catholics, who were heavily discriminated against, and saw Champlain as displaying admirable qualities they wished to emulate. And it may be a subject of ongoing irritation to Native American groups on both sides of the lake for its inaccurate portrayal of a Plains warrior crouching at it base.
So if you are going to “interpret” the memorial for a general audience, and all you address is the sensibilities of Native Americans, then you are “erasing” the desire of the other stakeholder groups to see themselves reflected in the interpretation of the memorial.
We know – it’s blatantly obvious – that the memorial got the portrayal of the Native American wrong. And there are other elements which may not be congruent with our current understanding of the impact of European colonization of the New World. But shouldn’t an interpretive panel show why the monument was even built in the first place? Don’t audiences deserve this kind of sophisticated approach to history?
Finally, when rumors recently swirled on social media that some individuals were going to tear down the Champlain Monument, an online petition was started by people who like the memorial, and wish to preserve it. Keep in mind that surrounding the monument, are “memory pavers” whereby local individuals, mostly Franco-Americans, purchased a paver or brick in which they inscribed their personal memories. What is the relation between the individual memories of local Franco-Americans and the collective memory of Samuel de Champlain?
Why has Anglo-American, Franco-American, and Catholic memory been “written out” of the interpretive panel?
In other words, we need an interpretive panel that doesn’t just say, or imply, “Sorry for botching the Native American aspect of this story”. We need an interpretive panel that says, or implies, “Look at how complex collective memory is. Here’s an explanation of the origins of this monument, and the various ways in which it has appealed – or not – to a wide variety of audiences.”
That would open up an interesting – and informative – discussion.
Sylvie M. Beaudreau is an Associate Professor of History at SUNY Plattsburgh. She has given countless public presentations on Samuel de Champlain, has published a scholarly article on the 1909 Champlain Tercentenary, and was part of the Emmy-Award winning documentary film Champlain: The Lake Between.
Sylvie M. Beaudreau, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of History
State University of New York at Plattsburgh
