It’s natural to wonder whether North Country Mission of Hope can ever be the same without Executive Director Sister Debbie Blow at the helm.
At the same time, it tremendously undervalues what she has accomplished in that job and vocation over the past 24 years.
Roots in the humanitarian aid organization go deep in the North Country, back to a Plattsburgh kitchen where three women pondered the possibility of expanding a one-time hurricane-relief trip to Nicaragua into something more. Sister Debbie, Yamilette Flores and Eve McGill recognized the continuing need and the potential in pairing it with the generosity of the North Country to make a difference. The result has been life-changing for countless Nicaraguans living in the most abject poverty and also thousands of volunteers whose experience cemented in them the desire to give of themselves to others.
Sister Debbie, a Dominican Sister of Hope, was a teacher, she was a mentor to teens; as the face of Mission of Hope, she has been all that and far more. It’s pretty safe to say she’s become a legend.
Longtime volunteers remember her sitting on a conveyor belt to block Nicaraguan officials from confiscating vital supplies.
Her success in that incident and many, many other negotiations that allow the mission to continue its work truly are legend.
Mission followers have been inspired by Sister Debbie’s force of will in triumphing over a fear of flying to travel to Central America again and again and again.
Sister Debbie has been surrounded by a myriad of volunteers who are, in their own right, strong, committed organizers who know how to get things done. They have been key in leading programs that meet mission tenets of education, health care, community and ecological sustainability.
Did they rise to the example Sister Debbie set? Did her stellar leadership serve to entice similar souls into the fold?
Let’s just say no legendary leader is without inspiring folks working hand-in-hand with her.
From the start, the aim of Mission Of Hope has been to be an enduring presence in Nicaragua, building trust with people even as they offered a hand up to them. Sister Debbie and the rest of Mission leadership have been stalwart in making that happen.
Even when, four years ago, trips to Nicaragua had to be suspended due to civil unrest, the mission’s presence remained constant. Empowering the people there has created an amazing remote partnership with mission leaders here.
The trust built locally and at points north, south, east and west has also allowed the mission to collect funds to help people in need here and around the world, among them, most recently, in Ukraine.
As a reporter who covered Mission Of Hope from the very start, I am perhaps most inspired by Sister Debbie’s emotional strength. For she is unable to help others without knowing them, and the suffering she has witnessed in Nicaragua has weighed on her deeply.
But because of her capacity to feel the pain of others yet turn that emotion into action, Mission of Hope has expanded and grown in all directions. What began as distribution of clothing now addresses such issues as domestic violence and sexual abuse, provides medical, dental and mental-health care and far more.
And because Sister Debbie sees the individual — whether a volunteer, a donor or of course the person in need — she has been able to build an unparalleled trust that gives Mission of Hope a reputation of integrity beyond question. and that translates into the ability to feed and educate more children, build more home shelters, educate more EMTs, provide more clean water ...
Sister Debbie has poured her heart and soul into Mission of Hope, and thousands of others over the years have followed suit. Thankfully, she will continue as a consultant to the organization and keep writing her much revered News and Notes messages.
Mission of Hope is not without her.
But even should she choose to step aside completely, her leadership, her love, her commitment — the legend that is Sister Debbie — has forged an organization that is well prepared to continue strong and true to its roots.
She is, and always will be, Mission of Hope.
