The North Country is full of career possibilities and opportunities in the field of manufacturing. Jobs have never been more plentiful or high paying. Careers in manufacturing offer top notch benefits, innovative culture and career growth that is hard to find in other industries. But, how do you get started in this industry? Whether you are at the beginning of your career or are ready for an industry switch, it can be intimidating to work in an entirely new field. This is where ETS and Ready4Real can help - with their new manufacturing training program, Ready2Create.
ALL THE SUPPORT NEEDED
Ready2Create provides an immersive training experience for the manufacturing industry’s most in-demand technical and work-readiness skills. The 8-week program is accessible to a wide range of community members, giving them the confidence they need to begin their career. Ready2Create provides 100 hours of training in professional and life skills such as communication, emotional intelligence, time management, and financial literacy. It also includes in-depth, hands-on technical skills training such as hand tool safety and use, 3D design and modeling, manufacturing processes, and electronics programming. Participants successfully complete certifications for the National Work Readiness Credential, OSHA 10 and Sexual Harassment Prevention during the program.
This tuition-free program has provided participants with help to eliminate some of the barriers that might be associated with starting a new job. In addition to being free for participants, Ready2Create provides unprecedented support for all participants who need it. Assistance with rent, child-care, transportation, and clothing will be provided to qualified participants in order to help participants have peace of mind so they can concentrate on the program and the new opportunities in front of them. All this, in preparation for the supported work experience portion of the program. As the students are matched with a company and a job, the Ready2Create team provides 6 weeks of support, making for a smooth transition.
GRADUATES FOUND JOBS
The ability to find a great job and become upwardly mobile requires more than skills and ambition — gaining confidence and identifying transferable skills is key. Ready2Create gives students access to relevant and actionable information to navigate job transitions and pathways beyond the workplace.
The inaugural 8-week session of Ready2Create finished in August 2021 and served a wide range of community members - recent high school graduates, individuals re-entering the workforce, and those choosing manufacturing as a new career. The graduates have found jobs at local companies such as Mold-Rite, CAMSO, The Northeast Group, Salerno and even the UVM Network at CVPH. The Ready2Create program has been a boost to the Plattsburgh community in many ways: by building strategic talent pipelines to meet the North Country’s business and industry needs (even dispelling some myths about manufacturing and offering a well-rounded look at the myriad of roles and careers that are available within the field!); helping individuals find work and success; and deepening positive community relationships.
NEXT SESSION
The next session of Ready2Create will be held this January. The class will be open to anyone who wishes to explore new opportunities in manufacturing. If you are interested in learning more or signing up for the program, please visit etsjobs.com/Ready2Create, email Cena Abramo at cabramo@etsjobs.com or call the ETS office at 518-56-4673.
— Deborah Cleary is president and CEO of ETS Staffing & Recruiting Agency
