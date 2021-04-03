The work of my co-workers on the frontline of the COVID crisis has been nothing short of remarkable to me. For example, let's look at the hard figures. As of Monday this week, 3,511 postal workers nationwide were presently reporting a COVID diagnosis, with 131 cases reported in New York State this month alone.
The first known postal positive-COVID19 test came on March 1, 2020 as downstate New York proved to be a fertile ground zero. Our fellow postal New Yorkers were hit early and hard in Westchester but they would not be alone.
Since that date, more than 57,000 postal employees have tested positive. In addition to those with positive diagnoses, there have been those impacted otherwise -- presumptive cases, absences due to illnesses appearing with COVID symptoms, quarantines due to work or out-of-work exposures, and those with significant issues related to child care or elder care. In a workforce of just over 600,000 nationwide, the numbers of those impacted on all fronts is more than 128,000, or about one in 5 with a direct thumbprint of COVID on their life.
But make no mistake about it. Every postal employee has been impacted.
For those who have not had a personal work absence due to COVID, the work days have been marked by changes unlike any we have seen in our experiences: Learning to use personal protective equipment all day, every day. Cleaning regimens inside post offices, vehicles, and processing centers. Working with customers through masks, counter screens, plastic liners and plexiglass. Moving from close quarters to social distancing, in our lobbies and behind the scenes. Losing some of the spirit of a workplace that comes from the common coffee pot or an occasional pizza together, separations in the name of safety. Learning more every day about how better to protect ourselves, each other and our communities.
Can we make holiday a verb? Because, absolutely, the communities we served experienced changes in how they used that mailbox. As Upstate New York and the nation locked down hard around this time last year, we continued to deliver. But what we delivered was so different. Almost immediately, letter mail volumes dropped by 30 to 40 percent, depending on where you were. Letter mail. Dentist appointments, report cards, small flyers from your local restaurants, postcard reminders for an oil change. These stopped as businesses stopped mailing, printers stopped printing and suppliers stopped shipping. The mailbox was eerily empty.
But packages. Packages by St Patrick’s Day last year, after just about two weeks of lockdown, were already up to the same pace as any week in December with numbers that were again more than 40 percent higher than March of 2019. That soar in package volume never stopped with essentials coming in brown boxes to households everywhere in Plattsburgh and beyond. Moving into December of this year, as Americans holidayed like never before, those essentials in shipment were met with a higher than ever spike in seasonal volumes as well, just as the postal COVID crisis hit its absolute peak for absences. More than a billion packages this holiday and destined for mailboxes from coast to coast came to us. Businesses large and small relied on us; families mailed their good cheer where travels once carried them.
To the very best of their ability, every available postal hand was on deck to move this volume through a system that was stretched and strained by such numbers. But to their credit, every one of my postal colleagues did what they do best.
They delivered. And they continue today, tomorrow and forward as the essential workers that they are.
As the COVID crisis continues, our work to deliver for Plattsburgh is unbroken. The hope that may be in the air rests, for many, with the availability of a vaccine. Postal employees seek their opportunities in New York as they become available. And until this crisis is done, my colleagues will continue to do what they do: they put a face on the name Essential Worker, delivering for Plattsburgh and beyond. It is our duty, our privilege and our honor to do so.
