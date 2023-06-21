We have very good news to share.
Our Canadian friends are back enjoying the North Country in large numbers, with estimates that Canadian visitation in our area is now as high as 90% of 2019 pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
The resumption of visitation levels here continues to be even stronger than elsewhere, thanks to the special strength of the social and economic connections between Quebec and our region, and the heightened marketing that has been launched in the Montreal and Ottawa markets.
But here’s the bad news.
Because of demands at the southern border, Customs and Border Protection personnel are again being temporarily reassigned from the northern border and, partially as a result, available overtime is running out. The result being seen at major ports of entry all across the northern border is an inability to open sufficient lanes for the renewed levels of car traffic, resulting in longer back-ups and wait times than should be necessary if all the staff were on hand, and with predictions of a tough summer for travelers finally deciding to come down.
In addition, there is inadequate staffing to clear the huge backlog of NEXUS applications and renewals, greatly undermining a key U.S.-Canadian program designed to accelerate car flow.
Our federal representatives helped to object to this “robbing Peter to pay Paul” approach to border staffing several years ago. While the pandemic ended the concern for almost three years, we again suggest that while the challenges at the southern border are real, we must not allow at this time of vital recovery on the U.S.-Canada front a diminishment of the resources we require for efficient handling of legitimate travel and trade.
And so we have joined with others in calling upon Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand among others, to ensure full CBP staffing and sufficient funding at our northern crossings through the summer and beyond.
But there’s another situation to be resolved as well: the continued closure and abandonment of the New York State Welcome Center at Beekmantown on Interstate 87. Closed in March 2020, it is now the last state welcome center yet to reopen, with the burgeoning flow of visitors finding an “unwelcome” experience with doors locked and even the rest rooms closed due to failing plumbing.
Together with State Assemblyman Billy Jones, we have brought the situation to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s direct attention. And coming from a border area and knowing the great importance of Upstate’s Canadian connection, we hope for action and a plan very soon.
The good news is that they are back. The bad news is that our federal and state governments are not providing the welcoming experience and encouragement they and we need to have provided.
We call for action.
Onward and upward!
Garry Douglas
President and CEO
North Country Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.