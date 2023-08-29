Upstate New York and North Country communities rely on our hospitals to provide critical services as they are often the only provider of these life-saving services for miles. Representing these medically underserved and rural Upstate New York communities in Congress, I frequently hear from constituents about the difficulties they face in finding consistent and quality access to care. I hear from our hospitals about the challenges they experience as a result of persistent underpayment from federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid and the difficulties in recruiting and retaining essential health staff to expand this access.
During my tenure in Congress, I have been a strong advocate for delivering high quality rural healthcare for our North Country families and seniors and I am proud of the billions of dollars in funding I have delivered to our hospitals and providers across the region. Most recently, after my advocacy, the Centers for Medicare, and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a rule that will provide an estimated billion dollars of funding to our Upstate hospitals every year from the federal government.
On April 10, 2023, CMS released its proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Inpatient Prospective Payment System Rule. This rule affects how inpatient hospitals and long-term care hospitals receive payments from CMS and makes long overdue updates to the Medicare Wage Index (MWI). A MWI calculation determines the federal Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals, which plays a role in the financial health of the region and helps determine a hospital’s ability to compete for the best doctors and nurses. Historically, rural hospitals were subject to unfairly low Medicare payments that fell well below their actual labor costs. This resulted in Upstate hospitals struggling to compete with downstate and neighboring state hospitals for the best workforce and limited access to care. The proposed rule made important changes to how rural hospitals were treated.
After reading the proposed rule and recognizing how important it would be for our Upstate hospitals I immediately sent a letter with my New York colleagues — available to read online at tinyurl.com/476zaz44 — to CMS in support of the policy change resulting in CMS finalizing the rule change on August 1, 2023.
The increase in Medicare reimbursements will allow hospitals across our district like Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh; Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone; the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake; Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown; Massena Hospital; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg; and Canton-Potsdam Hospital to recruit and retain high quality staff and expand and bolster access to healthcare services across the region.
I applaud CMS’s decision to raise the State’s Medicare Wage Index and as the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional district, remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering access to quality healthcare to the region.
