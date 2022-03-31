Events over the last several decades throughout the global stage have highlighted the need to have stable energy trade relationships. This realization reinforces our need to build and maintain trade partnerships with our neighbors.
Here in the North Country, we have enjoyed a centuries-long, mutually beneficial relationship with our friends to the north. Now we have the opportunity to strengthen that relationship through the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) and help many additional New York communities along the way.
Overall, CHPE will invest $3.5 billion in the State of New York for one of the largest clean energy infrastructure projects in the state’s history. When completed, it will deliver 1,250 MW of low-cost and reliable hydropower from Canada directly to the New York Metro area. But lest you conclude this project is only for the City, keep in mind seventy-three localities and 59 school districts will directly benefit from roughly $1.4 billion in new tax revenue over the first 25 years of the project. Clinton County alone will benefit from $64 million in new revenues over that time.
Additionally, CHPE has the staunch support of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber recognizes that this project will create 1,400 direct jobs for laborers, operating engineers, IBEW and other New York workers, and another 3,200 indirect jobs during its construction phase. It establishes a new $40 million Green Energy Fund to work with existing programs to retrain fossil fuel industry workers and prepares New York’s workforce to power us into our shared clean energy future. That’s just one group among a diverse array of supporters that also includes 10 other regional Chambers, 8 major labor unions, 25 environmental advocacy groups and academics, as well as hundreds of private citizens throughout the state.
Further, CHPE has prioritized environmentally sound practices which will protect and preserve our environment. To begin with, it will help New York wean itself off its dependence on fossil fuels by reducing carbon emissions by at least 37 million metric tons between 2025 and 2040. This helps the whole state achieve its ambitious greenhouse gas emissions goals.
This project will also establish a $117 million trust fund to improve the water quality in the Hudson, Lake Champlain, and other vital New York waterbodies. Crucially for us in the North Country, the transmission lines will be fully buried underground and underwater, meaning our scenic treasures will remain unadulterated.
Finally, because the cost of CHPE’s delivered electricity is fixed over 25 years, it will help New Yorkers save money on energy bills by eliminating fossil fuel price volatility. This is a powerful hedge against the rate spikes millions of New Yorkers are feeling today due to volatility in natural gas prices.
Therefore, New York has an opportunity to choose who we do business with. Our neighbors to the north are trusted and reliable friends. The hydropower on offer through the CHPE clean energy project brings us closer together and helps the Empire State move closer to achieving its green energy goals.
Let’s get CHPE done!
— Mark Henry is chair of the Clinton County Legislature
