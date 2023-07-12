Although we enjoy the industrial real estate and economic development work that we have been doing every day at CDC Real Estate, we do recognize that one of the infrequent, yet inevitable, hurdles we must deal with is companies closing or leaving our region.
Sometimes these unfortunate decisions, like Nova Bus’ recent news, casts a temporary shadow over the many successes we have shining brightly in the North Country.
CDC began in the early 1980’s as an economic development firm assisting local development agencies and Counties to attract new businesses and jobs to the region. Over time we added the industrial/commercial real estate brokerage services of CDC Real Estate.
We have worked with many smaller and larger businesses that have set-up or expanded in the North Country. It’s those entrepreneurs’ and management teams’ successes that keep CDC working hard each day.
However, Nova’s recent announcement was a bit troubling, as CDC was fortunate enough to have met and worked with Nova from their early stages to locate a greenfield site in Clinton County. We took great pride in knowing they were initially referred to CDC via referrals from other longtime clients we had in Canada.
We were also pleased with their vendors and suppliers that also established and grew here as well.
However, as sad as it is, one thing that we have learned since starting in the early eighties is that closures do not define the North Country region. But rather, they remind us of our strength, our many assets (our location, our talented people, and great economic development partners like the Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce, TDC and many more).
It is important to realize the possible strength and building that can come from such a closure. Therefore, rather than be saddened, we need to be reminded of how the region has come back even stronger from several past closures.
CDC was able to play a direct role in the marketing or redevelopment of several of the properties that have been affected by past closures.
For some of you as old as CDC’s history you may remember these names:
Harris Graphics-Champlain
Anchor Motor Freight-Champlain
Plattsburgh Airforce Base-Plattsburgh
Imperial Wallpaper-Plattsburgh
Consolidated Apparel- Rouses Point
Pfizer-Rouses Point
Pfizer Research-Chazy
Anachemia Chemicals-Rouses Point
Each of these sites is redeveloped and filled with companies and jobs.
Each of the redevelopments/new uses are successes in one way or another and they are part of the economic development landscape that make us a diverse economy. An economy that CDC has been proud to be involved in and has seen quite successful continuous growth over the last many years.
The team at CDC Real Estate certainly wishes that Nova Bus hadn’t made this decision, yet we remain very confident that the North Country, its great team of economic development professionals, and the many long-time successful companies here will keep things moving in that same positive direction for many years to come.
For with every closure we have experienced, there are new opportunities that await.
