“If It Bleeds” showcases King of horror

The King of macabre, Stephen King, returns with four bewitching supernatural novellas in “If It Bleeds.”
The horror master begins his new collection of short stories with a haunted iPhone in the well-crafted “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” When the wealthy, religious billionaire Mr. Harrigan moves into town and asks his young neighbor, Craig, to help him with work around his house—watering plants, dusting, and reading books to him—Craig accepts the offer, and a special bond is formed.
Harrigan pays Craig hourly, and with lottery scratch off tickets. One day, Craig is rewarded with nearly half a million dollars when he wins on one of the lottery tickets. Craig shows his appreciation to Mr. Harrigan and purchases the old man an iPhone. At his age, Harrigan is reluctant to learn new technology, but Craig shows him how to use the new gadget and explains its high-tech functions.
But suddenly, the special relationship between Harrigan and Craig comes to an end when Harrigan dies, leaving Craig alone, contemplating how he will go on without his new best friend. Craig decides to hide the iPhone inside Harrigan’s coat pocket when his body is buried, his way of keeping in touch with his friend.
The story reads like a lost Twilight Zone episode. Although it starts out slowly, the startling end is worth the wait.
—
“Life of Chuck,” the second entry, is told in three parts but in reverse. An apocalyptic scenario, the narrative is funny at times and provokes a slew of questions about the meaning of life.
Readers glimpse the backstory of Chuck Krantz, a man searching for answers about the importance of human life. King does a good job creating suspense, and humility, and it is interesting to see how each part of Krantz’s life is told in three different acts.
The build up to the end of the world events is taut and brilliant, traveling back in time. But because it was the leanest of the four stories, it could have been engaging with more substance.
—
A fan-favorite character in King’s propulsive universe, PI Holly Gibney, returns in the title story, “If it Bleeds,” as she chases a supernatural force much more threatening than in 2018’s “The Outsider.”
An explosion at a Pennsylvania middle school sets the fevered pace, leaving Gibney combing through a list of student and teacher causalities, and many unanswered questions. But she soon discovers that a bloodthirsty vampire is sucking the lives of innocent people and leaving their bodies in its bloody path for her to find. Unstoppable and determined, Gibney will do whatever it takes to end this nightmare, even if it means placing herself in danger.
“If It Bleeds” is the longest story in the collection, and although it is well-written, it is a slow-burning read, and most of the action transpires in the last twenty pages.
—
“Rat,” the most engaging creative tale, finds a struggling writer at the end of his road. Drew Larson is experiencing a mental breakdown and wants to convince himself—and his wife—that he has what it takes to write a second novel. Struggling to find solace and time, he makes plans to return to his father-in-law’s isolated cabin to regroup and explore his inner writer’s vocation. Planning on spending much-needed time away from his home to help stimulate the imaginative juices, Drew is cut off from the outside world when a torrential thunderstorm arrives and kills the power. King’s gifted imagination evokes a sense of his early work, “Skeleton Crew,” when Drew is visited in the night by a clever, swindling rat. Creepy and moody, “Rat” is the highlight for this Constant Reader, a spine-tingling triumph for the master of horror.
—
King is in fine form with these four original stories. The sharp, cunning writing is exploratory and provokes a lot of discerning questions about life and death. The issue of aging sparks a fire in the bellies of all of his characters, and the reader is left to ponder each philosophical question that King leaves lingering in our minds at the end of each of these arresting tales.
