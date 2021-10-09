FILE — In this Sept. 27, 2021 file photo, Shyrel Ritter, a certified nursing assistant at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, receives her COVID-19 booster shot at her workplace in New York. Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York as of Friday, Oct. 8, under a new state mandate that one industry group warned could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)