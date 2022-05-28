The ratings are as follows: 1 star = a snoozer. 2 stars = lukewarm. 3 stars = Likable. 4 stars = Excellent. 5 stars = A triumph.
“The Fervor”
Alma Katsu’s so-so historical horror novel, “The Fervor,” delivers a terrifying look into the shameful practice of our history but the third half of the story lapses into plodding territory.
In 1944 during World War II, a deadly and mysterious disease broke out in a concentration camp, creating chaos and madness as people turned rabid like wild animals. The illness is known as fervor, and death is the only solution to curb it.
Readers are introduced to mother and daughter Meiko and Aiko, who, at one point, get separated. Aiko learns that her mother might have died at the hand of malicious, ruthless guards. Being uprooted from their home in Seattle to the internment camps in Idaho, Meiko and Aiko’s lives will forever change when an otherworldly outbreak of spiders reroutes the course of existence.
Combining the past and present, Katsu keeps the tension building as pages fly by to the anticlimactic end. The absolute horror here is not the story’s supernatural angle but the concentration camps’ disturbing inner workings—brutal, fatal, and nightmarish. Although the writing is top-notch with interesting tidbits of historical facts, the last third of the narrative meanders and loses steam.
“Debonair in Death”
Mystery writer Jessica Fletcher cracks another case in Terrie Farley Moran’s delightful Murder She Wrote Mystery, “Debonair in Death.”
Nelson Penzell, co-owner of an art gallery in Cabot Cove, ME, is found murdered in his waterfront shop. The small town is in an uproar when a well-known beauty parlor nail tech becomes the main suspect.
Lovable and naïve and all-around sympathetic person Coreen Wilson couldn’t possibly be a cold-blooded killer. But according to the investigation, she was the only one at the crime scene when the victim’s body was discovered.
Loretta Spiegel, Cabot Cove’s trustworthy hairstylist, encourages Jessica to get involved and help clear Coreen’s name. Against Mort Metzger’s strong opposition to stay out of the way, Jessica can’t just stand back and watch as her friend is tagged for murder. Jessica begins her inquiry about what happened to Mr. Penzell and sets out to interview possible suspects. She wades through a trail of suspicious business people and strange activities in her hometown. Enlisting the help of MI6 agent and friend Michael Haggerty, Jessica learns more than she bargained for about the victim. Her investigation reveals there are more than shady business deals transpiring in Cabot Cove.
Moran populates a landscape in “Debonair in Death” with familiar faces from the TV series that fans will recognize. The plot is straightforward and appealing and reads like a long-lost Murder She Wrote episode. This enjoyable outing entertains and engages; mystery lovers will rejoice.
“Martians in Maggody”
A string of unexplainable and bizarre events hits close to home in the small town where nothing ever happens in Joan Hess’s screwball comedy/mystery, “Martians in Maggody.”
In a little town in the Ozarks, somewhere in Arkansas, plenty of peculiar phenomena are setting people on edge and ruffling a few feathers.
Reporters and a TV crew arrive in the backwoods town when UFOs, Bigfoot, and Martians decide to descend on Maggody with a vengeance. People report seeing strange lights in the sky at night, silver-headed Martians, and a Bigfoot traipsing through people’s backyards, rummaging in garbage cans and creating chaos amidst the county, pitting neighbor against neighbor. Unsightly images of UFO crop circles appear in cornfields.
Maggody’s chief of police, Arly Hanks, has to deal with a host of dilemmas and eccentric townsfolk who add more confusion to the already hardscrabble puzzle. As more horrific events occur, Hank’s imminent problem is the pesky reporters bombarding her small town, asking questions and stirring more trouble.
The late great Joan Hess was a genius at writing comedy mysteries. “Martians in Maggody” is a laugh-out-loud, amusing romp mystery readers will appreciate.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
