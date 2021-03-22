High tunnels help provide year-round produce

Last weekend, the spring season officially started. The days are feeling longer, with the sun shining well into the evenings following the start of Daylight Savings Time. Most of the snow has melted. Although it’s far too early to plant in the fields around here, there is much going on in high tunnels on farms around our region.
High tunnels, or “hoophouses,” are simple structures covered with a layer or two of plastic used for growing crops in the ground or on benches. Many are unheated, but some have heaters, as well as electricity. Many high tunnels can also be moved. Although far simpler than permanent greenhouses with advanced technology for managing the environment, it’s incredible how simple high tunnels have transformed vegetable production in the Northeast.
TIMES OF GROWTH
High tunnels allow for the production of cold tolerant salad greens in the winter in the north. The plastic provides just enough extra insulation and warmth to allow them to grow into the late fall and survive the winter. Spinach is the most popular, followed by Asian greens (mustards of different types), kale, and lettuce.
Spinach and other greens can be planted in early September in the tunnel ground, harvested in the late fall and early winter, and then again starting in February or March. Cold tolerant greens will continue growing in the fall until the days become shorter than 10 hours, what’s known as the winter ‘Persephone Period’. Growth virtually stops during this time. In our region, this occurs in early November.
From November through early February, plants do not grow due to lack of light and cold temperature. If not harvested heavily in the fall, the winter tunnel serves as a type of cold storage, and farms can continue to harvest what they need, usually on sunny days when the leaves aren’t frozen, until plants must regrow.
PERSEPHONE PERIOD
The term ‘Persephone Period’ comes from Greek mythology and the story of how our seasons came to be. Persephone is the daughter of Zeus and Demeter. Demeter is the goddess of agriculture. The myth states that Hades, the god of the underworld, kidnapped Persephone to make her his wife. Zeus struck a deal with Hades to get her back.
Zeus’ and Hades’ compromise was that Persephone would spend half of the year on earth, and half in the underworld with Hades. Saddened by her departure, Demeter made the earth cold and barren during the half of the year spent without her daughter, which came to be fall and winter.
She allowed the flowers to bloom and crops to grow again in the spring and summer, happy to have her daughter back with her on earth.
TUNNEL OFFERINGS
Our Persephone period ended on February 5. The days are longer, temperatures are warmer, and high tunnel greens are back in full swing, resuming growth. Spring spinach makes a wonderful, fresh addition to storage crops from last year’s fall harvest as farms are waiting for this year’s field crops to start coming in.
Many high tunnel growers will also start to seed and transplant new greens this time of year, well before the ground outdoors is ready for planting.
Be sure to check out spring high tunnel offerings at winter farmers markets, online ordering direct from farms, and stores in our area offering local produce. Before we know it, summer will be here and fields and gardens will be overflowing with zucchini, tomatoes, and other vegetables.
For now, fresh produce from the North Country this time of year seems like a rare, extra special addition to my salads.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
