The ratings are as follows: 1 star = a snoozer. 2 stars = lukewarm. 3 stars = Likable. 4 stars = Excellent. 5 stars = A triumph.
“Hide”
Kiersten White’s compelling debut adult horror novel, “Hide,” sets fourteen competitors against each other in a deadly game of hide-and-seek where there can only be one winner—and one survivor.
Fourteen strangers have agreed to spend seven days in an abandoned amusement park for the handsome price of $50,000 dollars. They do not know what is in store for them once the gates close and lock behind them. Inside, they must find a place to hide. If they’re discovered, then all bets are off. They are out of the game for good. Their life depends on it—literally.
One by one, each person is knocked off and dies a gruesome death.
Something in the park is stalking the unlucky individuals. An evil, deadly, ravenous force preys and hunts with vengeance. Tensions mount to a harrowing climax, and readers will not be able to stop reading. “Hide” combines the elements of Netflix’s “Squid Game.” It is clever, original, and one of the best horror novels of recent memory.
“Hidden Pictures”
“Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak has all the ingredients of a solid thriller. World building, psychological horror, and unforgettable characters.
Mallory Quinn takes a job as a babysitter and cares for a five-year-old child named Teddy. When the Maxwells hire her, the entire idea feels like a picture-perfect dream job. Meeting Ted and Caroline is just the first step for Mallory who is excited to begin this new chapter in her life.
The Maxwells know of Mallory’s background; fresh out of rehab, Malloy is on the path of righteousness and sobriety. She is ready to brave a new future, drug-free.
Everything feels like a brand-new day, and Malloy loves her new job, until she starts noticing Teddy’s innocent and adorable drawings of rabbits, trees, and balloons turn darker and more sinister. A man dragging a woman’s body into the forest piques Mallory’s attention.
As days and weeks transition into a long summer, the illustrations become scarier and more sophisticated images. Mallory confronts Teddy, but the child admits that the drawings belong to an imaginary friend.
The novel builds into a tapestry of facts and lies, but readers must wait until that spellbinding ending to know what is happening. “Hidden Pictures is a triumph of a book.
“The Long Call”
Ann Cleeves, best known for her “Vera” and “Shetland” British mystery series, creates a promising new book featuring sympathetic Detective Matthew Venn in “The Long Call.”
Set in a charming, tranquil area of North Devon, England, with its rocky shorelines, vast stretches of sky and ocean, and bracing air, sits a tight-knit community with a cast of eccentric characters and quintessential landscapes.
Matthew Venn and his husband Jonathon move to the picturesque village, but not everybody is welcoming. Matthew attends his father’s funeral. The real struggle is internal. After leaving the strict evangelical community where he was raised, Matthew lost contact with his family members for abandoning his religion and becoming the person he is today.
As he leaves his old life behind, a new life begins. Once settled in North Devon with Jonathon, Matthew receives a phone call from his police team that a body has been found on the beach near his house—the victim stabbed to death.
The investigation pulls Matthew back to the past, back to the people he left behind. Matthew is shocked and distressed when Jonathon is brought in as a suspect. He sets off to clear his husband’s name and find the person responsible for the murder.
Matthew is on a mission to put his life back on track and find the inner peace and happiness he once knew. But now, this investigation pits him against a standoffish town and hostile inhabitants.
“The Long Call” is much more than a mystery. The novel focuses on a man’s journey of self-discovery and the complicated lives of small-town life. The main protagonist struggles to find his true calling among a diverse and difficult resistance.
Cleeves writes with a fresh voice, passion, and emotion. “The Long Call” is the beginning of a marvelous new series.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.