In a way, Earth Day might do a little disservice to the cause it is meant to promote.
That's because it gives some politicians an excuse to pontificate on how much they care about the environment without having to be accountable throughout the year.
And caring for our Earth is far more than a one-day job.
Thankfully, the Biden administration, like the majority of Americans, is concerned about the environment and seems determined to take us toward a more sustainable future.
More and more businesses are increasing their green practices and environmental stewardship. Even the fossil-fuel companies and car makers know the jobs of the future will involve alternative energy and are moving toward that goal.
Some governments are adopting more sustainable practices, as well, buying electric vehicles and offering new services, such as composting pickup. New York took a huge step in the right direction by banning single-use plastic bags, targeting the 23 billion plastic bags that are typically used each year in this state.
On a personal level, Americans can advocate for measures that protect the Earth and can make small lifestyle changes that, if enough people participate, have a big impact.
Here are some ideas you may not have thought of:
Buy sustainable clothing. More and more retail stores are looking for clothing made of sustainably sourced material. H&M just set a goal to have all its materials be either recycled or sourced more sustainably by 2030. TJ Maxx in Plattsburgh sells jeans made from recycled plastic bottles. Thrift shops abound in the North Country, offering quality used clothing.
Become an advocate. Email our area's state and national representatives and let them know you expect them to support pro-environmental measures: Rep. Elise Stefanik: https://stefanik.house.gov/contact; Sen. Dan Stec: stec@nysenate.gov; Assemblyman Billy Jones, https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Billy-Jones/contact and Assemblyman Matt Simpson: simpsonM@nyassembly
Shop smart. When shopping for eggs and milk, look for products that come in cardboard containers instead of plastic. Avoid buying overpackaged items.
Speak up. Many restaurants are now using cardboard takeout containers. If your favorites spots haven't made the switch, encourage them to change from plastic or Styrofoam food holders. And say no to plastic utensils if you are taking the food home.
Walk instead. Next time you are thinking of driving to a store for just one or two items, look for a small "mom and pop" store that you can walk to instead. That's a win on several fronts: not using gasoline, getting exercise and supporting a local business.
Pick up. The number of local litter-pickup efforts have fallen off in recent years. It's a great time for a revival; it's outdoors, easy to social distance and makes our area look neat and cared for. Kudos to the City of Plattsburgh for encouraging neighborhood green-ups this Saturday. We even offer another cleanup suggestion: The edges of the wetlands that border Ampersand Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh are a mess, with paper, plastics, boxes and paper masks tangled in the reeds.
Earth care isn't a proposition that should be taken out and paraded one day a year and then tucked away in our minds. We need changes that last our lifetime and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.