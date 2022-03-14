EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial from Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging.
Governor Kathy Hochul is delivering a bold and comprehensive plan for New York’s 4.6 million older adults, their families, and, indeed, all New Yorkers.
First, the Governor’s budget proposes historic investments in core New York State Office for the Aging programs that save lives, prevent higher-cost service utilization, help individuals age in place, and support loved ones caring for an older adult.
Older adults who may need assistance maintaining their independence are able to receive meal or prescription deliveries, help with home-safety modifications, transportation to medical appointments, personal care, social engagement, and many other aging network services. These are among the 20-plus core services delivered every day to more than one million New Yorkers by 59 Area Agencies on Aging and their community partners. Those who do receive these services are less likely to require nursing home care, enroll in Medicaid for supports, experience a health crisis – or all of the above.
But the Governor’s budget is about much more than any one agency’s efforts. That’s because the needs and concerns of older adults are fundamentally connected to so many other pressing issues and priorities, from community health to affordable housing, economic development to taxes. And when you consider the major economic, cultural, and social contributions of older adults, it becomes abundantly clear that what’s right for older New Yorkers is what’s right for all New Yorkers.
Consider the data. Approximately 935,000 individuals aged 60 and over provide 495 million hours of community service at an economic value of $13.8 billion. Older adults contribute approximately $1.8 trillion in federal, state, and local taxes. Sixty-four percent of individuals aged 60 and over own their own homes and have no mortgage, contributing directly to the local tax base, supporting schools and local businesses. They also account for most volunteering, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, donation activities and are an important tourism block.
A truly age-friendly system not only provides core support services for older New Yorkers. It provides the same access and support for individuals of all ages, to grow up and grow old in communities designed for success. We have a duty and obligation to promote livable communities that offer these opportunities for New Yorkers as they age. It’s what makes New York an attractive place to grow up and, in turn, retain the major contributions made by older adults to the quality of life that we all benefit from.
In this year’s budget, Governor Hochul has proposed a state Master Plan for Aging that envisions such a coordinated approach, building on New York’s status as the first state in the nation to officially receive AARP’s age-friendly designation. The Governor’s budget has already laid the foundation for this comprehensive approach in ways that span across traditional policymaking silos.
In addition to core aging services investments, the Governor’s $10 billion health care infrastructure investment will increase the availability of community-based options that allow older adults to age in place. Governor Hochul’s $25 billion plan to create and preserve affordable housing will provide $300 million in housing supports for older adults while also allowing accessory dwelling units that foster multi-generational living arrangements for vital social connectivity.
The Governor’s proposed homeowner tax rebate will especially help lower-income households and older adults. And her $1.6 billion ConnectALL initiative will provide affordable broadband access to New Yorkers at a time when older adults are especially susceptible to social isolation and rely on internet access for staying connected as well as to obtain many basic services.
These are just a few of the ways in which the Governor’s budget recognizes that an age-friendly community is about more than just older adults. It’s about making New York a healthy place for all generations as they age.
