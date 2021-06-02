The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market is off to a great start in its new digs.
A few tweaks, however, could make it even better.
The market moved this year to a parcel on Green Street off Bridge Street in downtown Plattsburgh. The building housing the market used to be part of the city's Municipal Lighting Department lot.
The MLD moved to Sharron Avenue as part of a plan to free up the Green Street space for development.
The market was housed in its own pavilion in the Durkee Street parking lot for about two decades before moving this year.
The move was spurred by plans to develop the Durkee Street lot as part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The city was awarded $10 million from New York state in 2016 to spark downtown development plans.
Plans for the Durkee Street lot call for Albany-area developer Plattsburgh Prime LLC to build a multi-story housing unit with a pedestrian walkway and private parking.
The Prime project, as it is known, has not been without controversy.
A group, the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, has formed to oppose the development and has vowed to fight it becoming a reality.
After three years of planning and going through the city's requirements, Prime has received the green light for the project. But a clear timetable for when construction might actually begin has yet to emerge.
The Durkee Street pavilion served the market very well during its time, but the planned development of the lot prompted the move.
Market leaders, rather than get in the middle of the Prime controversy, agreed to move into their new Green Street home.
The city has done a nice job of preparing the Green Street site for the market, and the first month of business in May was good as decent crowds showed up to make purchases and check out the new site.
While the building and the grounds outside the building seem perfect for a market venue, the entrance and exit points could use some work.
The site has two of those: One on Green Street, and the other through the vast parking lot off Dock Street near Plattsburgh City Marina and the Naked Turtle entrance.
Green Street is a narrow roadway that crosses railroad tracks and has a noticeable incline. Hosting two-way traffic on that road can be difficult.
The city is looking to make Green Street one-way on Saturdays when the market is in operation, which will funnel traffic into the market without having to compete with exiting traffic.
A one-way vehicle traffic flow would also give more room for pedestrians, many of whom also visit the market.
To exit the market site, patrons can use the Dock Street exit with no problems. Such a route will also expose them to the marinas and other attractions at the harborside, which is great for marketing.
Making Green Street one-way traffic on market days is a great idea. In fact, it is such a good idea that perhaps the city should consider making it one-way permanently.
The entrance to the Green Street market site is the first impression that many visitors will have of the new site, and we all know how important first impressions are.
Plus, it may do well to promote a more walkable community if pedestrians feel safe traversing to the harborside.
Hopefully, the city gets this right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.