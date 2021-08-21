Been doing any humming lately? Or whistling? If you have, I haven't heard you.
Nobody hums or whistles anymore. If they do, they're doing it in their garage with the door closed. I haven't heard anybody hum or whistle in decades.
And do you know why that is? I do.
It's because nobody has anything to hum or whistle. Melodies have gone out of style. First, there were unmelodic songs. Then rap music.
I don't look down on rap music. If that's your passion, God bless you. Rap away. But what's to hum or whistle?
As for me, I grew up in an era when more sophisticated tunes were on the minds of composers and listeners.
My family, and, therefore, I, were engaged with the music of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Mantovani.
They inspired hummers and whistlers, for better or worse. You'd walk down the street with a George Shearing recording in your head, and, without even thinking about it, you'd begin humming it.
You weren't humming for the entertainment of passers-by. You were simply re-creating what was flowing through your brain, which was replaying one of your Shearing favorites as he'd recorded it.
When I was a kid, street conversations were virtually unheard of. Everybody was humming and didn't want to interrupt a particularly attractive air for useless small talk.
Back then, on-street discussions were far more rare than they are today, having been abandoned in favor of the nod or casual wave in deference to the humming or whistling. No one wanted to interrupt a concert rippling through an appreciative brain.
If you passed somebody you knew and they didn't say hello, no offense. “Must've been humming,” you'd assume.
Having learned these tunes and techniques from growing up in the family I did, I had a deep appreciation for the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin or Duke Ellington.
My own, newer era was turning out some relatively attractive music, but only sporadically. Elvis did his share of shouting, but he had his melodious side, too.
It has always seemed to me that, after the Beatles, the music world screeched to a halt, in more ways than one. Try as I might, I couldn't find an attractive melody anywhere.
“Saturday Night Live” now features musical interludes that have me aching to get back to the comedy. Besides the sparsity of melody, the musicians in the band, rather than complementing or enhancing what the singer is spewing, are instead competing, trying to drown him out, which might not be a bad idea.
I don't think the words actually fall into the category of lyrics but are simply syllables yelled in full throat to enable the singer to claim a salary.
I admit my exposure to the current offerings is limited – by choice, of course.
I watched the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” after being urged by a smitten daughter, as she knows what an admirer I've always been of Alexander.
And I found the production to be astonishingly inspiring and clever. The music was rap, however, which thwarts any inclination toward humming or whistling. If you tried humming it, you'd sound like a human telegraph machine. Nevertheless, the show is a treasure, although you won't walk out of there whistling.
I really don't want to create any disharmony with people who compose or admire today's music, but, if even a genius such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” can't inject some melody into his work, it leaves me with only one frightening and sad conclusion: All tunes must by now be used up. There are none left.
Humming and whistling are officially things of the past.
In another generation, or so, Sarah Vaughan and Lena Horne will be unrecognized names on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A few may remember them only as entertainers who unbelievably were paid big sums to blurt out melodies, whatever melodies were.
And who knows? Maybe someday, music will have evaporated altogether from human memory, so a new Count Basie or Tchaikovsky will be able to start all over again without worrying about being called a copycat..
So, if anybody out there values tunes, I urge you to get humming or whistling and get it out of your system before you officially get looked at funny and labeled seriously off key.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.