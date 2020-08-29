It was satisfying to see SUNY President Alex Enyedi issue decisive action against a batch of students who made a bad decision the first week of school.
As we've seen all too often in recent months, bad decisions and COVID-19 do not mix well.
Enyedi suspended 43 SUNY Plattsburgh students, mostly freshman, for their participation in a party at Sailor's Beach, a known party spot on the shores of Lake Champlain on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base property and made locally famous by legendary boat Captain Frank Pabst of the renowned Juniper.
The party was held the night of Friday, Aug. 21, just a few days after students returned to campus in waves to start what figures to be a tenuous semester.
No doubt some of the party-goers had to be locals who knew about the semi-hidden spot. It seems like word spread quickly on campus. Police said there was drinking, music and not much social distancing.
The college had specifically informed all students what will be expected of them in these trying times of the coronavirus.
The Cardinal Pledge was developed to remind students of precautionary COVID-19 policies now in place.
Policies included completing a daily health screening form, wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing frequent hand washing with soap and water, and not hosting or attending any mass gatherings or parties.
It is frustrating for the community, and we are sure for the campus family as well, that some students wasted little time in violating the Cardinal Pledge.
We understand that young college students want to meet new people, socialize and party, but this year is different.
The normal college experience has been turned on its head, and looks nothing like it normally does.
SUNY students come from all over the state and even outside New York and the country.
While there have been those around the nation who have defied authorities and blatantly refuse to wear masks or social distance, there have been many who do adhere to the safety guidelines and do what they can to protect others and themselves.
Surely, these incoming students at Plattsburgh State should have seen enough of a good example to understand the value of following the rules.
But they have also probably seen people partying in large groups with no COVID-19 precautions taken at all.
We now know that many of those ill-advised parties have led to outbreaks in other states that continue to fester, setting back the battle against COVID-19 by weeks and even months.
Students at Plattsburgh State are here to get an education, and hopefully they would start by learning proper health practices.
The Sailor's Beach party could have gone unnoticed if not for the good work of the City of Plattsburgh Police Department who discovered the crowd and took names.
In cooperation with University Police, Enyedi and the administration had the information they needed to take profound action, and they did.
A slap on the wrist likely would have served as little deterrence for other students intent on doing as they please.
But sending these boys and girls home to presumably some pretty steamed parents, hopefully is the medicine they all need to understand that COVID-19 is no joke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.