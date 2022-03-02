The headlight ratings program developed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has spurred industry changes that are reducing dangerous nighttime crashes, a recent study shows. Nighttime crash rates per mile are nearly 20 percent lower for vehicles with headlights that earn a good rating in the IIHS evaluation, compared with those with poor rated headlights. For vehicles with acceptable or marginal headlights, crash rates are 15 percent and 10 percent lower than for those with poor ratings.
“Driving at night is 3 times as risky as driving during the day,” says IIHS Senior Research Engineer Matthew Brumbelow, who conducted the study. “This is the first study to document how much headlights that provide better illumination can help.”
From the IIHS’s December issue of “Status Report”, until 2016, when IIHS launched its headlight ratings program, neither drivers nor researchers had any real way to compare how well different headlights lit up the roadway. The illumination provided by different headlights in real-world conditions varied greatly, but the outdated federal standard effectively branded them all equal.
Brumbelow’s study found that the reductions were greater for specific types of crashes. Compared with poor ones, good-rated headlights reduced the rate of crashes in which the driver was injured by 29 percent and the rates of tow-away crashes and pedestrian crashes by about a quarter each.
Those reductions make clear that federal headlight regulations, which have not changed significantly since 1968, are not stringent enough. The federal standard specifies minimum and maximum brightness levels for headlights at various angles. However, it focuses on the headlight itself, without considering how well it is aimed once it is installed on a particular vehicle or how newer technologies such as curve-adaptive headlights may change that orientation when the vehicle is moving.
In contrast, IIHS uses vehicles driven on a test track to conduct its evaluations. The ratings are based on how far the low and high beams illuminate the path to 5 lux on curves and straightaways while traveling at 40-50 mph. Points are also deducted for glare that can temporarily blind oncoming drivers.
Performance varies greatly. The low-beam illumination of headlights evaluated by IIHS ranges from 125 feet to 460 feet. For the driver of a vehicle going 50 mph, that means a difference of 2 seconds versus 6 seconds to recognize a potential hazard and respond by braking or steering. By exposing those gaps and making high-quality headlights a requirement for the TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, IIHS has given manufacturers an incentive to make better headlights available on more vehicles. Since the program began, the proportion of headlights earning a good rating has increased from 4 percent to 29 percent. Irrespective of their ratings, the average low-beam illumination distance for all the headlights tested rose from less than 180 feet to more than 200 feet. Now many automakers are equipping models with a single, good-rated headlight system as standard equipment.
“Our awards have been a huge motivator for automakers to improve their headlights,” Brumbelow says. “With our new study, we have confirmation that these improvements are saving lives.”
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
