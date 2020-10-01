Government is often called upon to make decisions that improve a community's quality of life. It is also called upon to make decisions that keep life affordable in the municipality.
The delicate balance is one of the most difficult obstacles for governments to clear in their daily pursuits.
The City of Plattsburgh faced one of those dilemmas recently in their decision on the future of the Saranac River Trail, and they made a good choice.
The trail, known as SRT, is a beautiful design that would connect the city to the Town of Plattsburgh in the west and someday all the way to the Town of Saranac.
A nice walking, biking trail along the winding Saranac River would offer recreation, as well as beautiful views of the river and the Adirondack Mountains in the backdrop.
But such trails and recreation attractions are not cheap.
The SRT has been around for more than a decade and it is being developed piece by piece starting in the city.
A major portion of it has been built in the city's south end starting near the City Police Station on Pine Street and snaking along the river up to South Catherine Street.
From there, it crosses over to Steltzer Avenue and winds its way down through the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh, ending near Adirondack Lane by Plattsburgh High School.
There are plans to connect the trail from the high school area heading west past the former Clinton County Airport site, the County Fair Grounds and further west into the town.
A spur of the trail with a boardwalk, exercise equipment and story boards has already been established in the town off LaPierre Lane, adding enjoyment for visitors in that area.
The city recently had to decide on pursuing Phase II of the trail, which would have doubled the current 1.5 miles and installed two footbridges.
The cost of which would be more than $3 million with about $1.8 million falling on city taxpayers. The rest would come from grant money.
The council, led by Councilor Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2) who serves as the council budget officer, initially voted against the project.
With serious budget concerns in the face of the ongoing coronavirus, and a desire to lower the tax rate, the cost of a non-essential project like the SRT seemed expendable.
But with one councilor being absent for the vote, the issue came up again later with a full council.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) reasoned in support of the SRT that if the city does not take steps to make it an attractive place to live, a lower tax rate won't mean much.
"I appreciate your work to try and bring the tax rate down, but even if we bring the tax rates down to the degree that you're looking, people don't want to be here, because it isn't a beautiful city." Gibbs told Kelly at a recent council meeting.
"All of that will be for nothing."
Gibbs makes a great point.
Municipalities have to invest in recreation infrastructure, not just as something nice to offer people, but as an economic development.
More people visiting the city means more people in motion, which equals more money being spent and more business opportunities.
The SRT also will serve as a regional connector, which in turn drives even more economic improvement.
Another factor in this case was the fact that the city would have lost about $1.6 million in federal funds and would have had to pay back about $500,000 in pre-spent money.
Such a cost would be far too great for the city to absorb and come away with nothing in these difficult times.
Hopefully in a post-COVID-19 world, city finances will rebound with the help of state and federal stimulus aid, and the SRT can continue to grow and become a regional jewel, attracting people from all over to the area.
And once they visit, maybe some will stay.
