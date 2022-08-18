Goo Goo Dolls' latest a fun '90s throwback

Love it or hate it, “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls is one of the most enduring songs of the ‘90s.
I remember seeing the movie “City of Angels” — for which “Iris” was originally written — on TV as a kid and to this day I still think of Nicholas Cage and trippy skyscraper scenes whenever the song plays on the radio.
You take songs like that, “Slide,” and, of course, “Baby’s black balloon makes her fly…” and the Goo Goo Dolls are practically the perfect band for when you’re sitting in the car and wanna pretend you’re back in 1999.
And that’s not even to poke fun at them. They’re a decent band and they honed their sound to a peak back in the day.
But now, 20 years later, is there still a place for the Dolls?
That was the question I set out to answer as I turned on their new album: “Chaos in Bloom.”
Since their “Iris” days, the Goo Goos have been shockingly prolific, releasing nearly a dozen records including two live albums and a Christmas compilation.
So they can be forgiven if they’ve let their sound evolve past the passionate cries of their earliest days.
I will say though that the singing on this album sounded so different that I did a quick check to see if the lead singer had changed and, nope, it’s been John Rzeznik since the band’s start and he’s still it.
The album’s opening track “Yeah, I Like You”, gives a good taste of the rest of the record.
The pop rock head-bopper has a bouncing drum beat, fluffy vocals and easy, earworm lyrics like: “‘Cause I want what you got and you got what I want.”
Does it sound like the kind of song a teenager would write for his first band? Sure. But, again, that’s not totally a bad thing.
It’s the kind of light, catchy song that genuinely brightens your mood when you put it on.
There’s a fun transition between the opening track and the second track, “War,” as the first track quiets down only for “War” to burst in with thundering drums.
With how U2 inspired “War” sounds — with that steady bassline and those soaring choruses — I genuinely wonder if the track’s name is a tribute to U2’s classic 1983 album of the same name.
“Save Me From Myself” is an energetic track that definitely gives off those “going for a ride at sunset” vibes with a bright, driving energy and fun harmonies.
The band slows things down with “Let the Sun,” a melancholic reflection on homelessness and, in general, just being at the end of your rope.
The pacing and guitar tones on this song feel especially ‘90s in a nice, nostalgic way.
And that continues with the next track — “Loving Life” — where Rzeznik seems to be pulling his best Liam Gallagher with the kind of “aggressive positivity” and stadium-shaking choruses that Oasis perfected.
“Going Crazy” and “Past Mistakes” might be the weakest tracks on the album for me, taking that pop formula from earlier and just watering it way down.
On the flip side, “Day After Day” grabs your attention with eerie, dark vocals against sharp guitar licks. It’s one of the most experimental songs on the album and I think it works.
Then, outta nowhere, “You Are the Answer” gives us a piano ballad that you’d be forgiven for thinking wasn’t literally a lost Elton John track.
Finally, “Superstar” closes the album with a bit of a whimper, with the lyrics feeling like the band still had about 1,000 cheesy greeting card lines left and just dumped them all in this one song.
Like, come on.
All in all though, I had a lot more fun with this album than I thought I would. Are there any “Iris” level classics on here? Definitely not.
But the band sticks true to its bright, ‘90s rock roots and for a radio-friendly good time, you could do a lot worse.
I give “Chaos in Bloom” 3 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “Chaos in Bloom?” What did you think? Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenRowePhoto and leave your thoughts in the discussion post there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.