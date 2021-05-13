Movie theaters are an escape.
When the lights go down and the previews go up, you’re not here in the North Country.
You’re in the Millenium Falcon; you’re in the passenger seat with Vin Diesel; you’re in...whatever’s happening in that weird new "Space Jam 2" movie.
And for a few hours, you get to leave your problems at the door and relax.
For the past year since COVID-19 invaded our lives, that kind of escape is what so many of us have been looking for.
But, because of their tightly packed design, movie theaters were some of the first places to close down when the pandemic struck.
Film fans got a ray of hope last fall when New York state announced guidelines for cinemas to reopen.
But, as with everything COVID-related, people had to do a mental calculation: Was this worth the risk?
That question has started to change as vaccinations rates have been rising and as Hollywood, once paralyzed by the pandemic, has started putting out big name blockbusters again.
Press-Republican Night Editor Ben Rowe had long been against the idea of going back, thinking as many had that a movie theater still seemed too cramped together.
But, with a month since his second Pfizer shot and seeing that a highly anticipated movie was playing at the Cumberland 12, he did the math and decided the time had come.
Articles that Ben found online emphasized that, as with all activities, it was up to the individual person’s risk level for whether they felt comfortable going back.
But a few things the article mentioned made Ben feel more comfortable:
• The active case rate in Clinton County has been trending downward lately from a rise earlier in the month
• Articles noted that cinemas with wide, tall theaters were preferable to more cramped ones with lower ceilings
• The people Ben regularly works and socializes with are also largely fully vaccinated
Then, when heading into the theater, all the usual precautions we’re used to by now were in place: Masks, sanitizer and distancing. We all know the drill.
You now buy your own assigned seat in the theater with cashiers trained to space people and groups out and monitor theater seating to keep it within current state guidelines of 33 percent capacity per screen.
An attendant takes down visitor information for any potential contact tracing that might need to be done. Again, as is common with any event nowadays.
As far as assigned seating, there was no greeter to necessarily guide everyone to their individual seats, but ushers do wander about checking theaters to make sure the spacing is being adhered to.
And to Ben’s estimation, who wants to sit close to someone else in a movie theater anyway? People naturally want their own little section with a few seats between them and other viewers.
At the end of the night, when it comes to hygiene and spacing, Ben had this to say: If you feel comfortable eating out now, you should feel comfortable sitting in a movie theater.
Again, that’s all up to what feels safe for you. But bear in mind that Ben was pretty nervous about going back last year and figured now the conditions seemed right.
So to the Cumberland 12 staff, kudos to having the safety measures in place.
To those who do decide to catch a movie, enjoy the show.
