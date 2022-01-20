AU SABLE FORKS [mdash] Howard J. Snow, 85, of Au Sable Forks, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing Facility of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., after a long illness. He was born on March 23rd, 1936, the son of Lorn Snow and Ri…