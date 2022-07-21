Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, recently announced the results of new research into driving trends as Americans face historic increases in gas prices. The research analyzes the driving patterns of households that have both a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle and a Tesla. The research reveals that as gas prices have increased, Tesla/ICE households have relied more on their Tesla, resulting in a 10% increase in trips taken in their Tesla since February 2022.
The new CMT research also shows an inverse correlation between gas prices and miles driven in ICE vehicles. As gas prices rose, mileage fell. In May, with gas prices averaging $4.55, ICE mileage was 5% lower than 2021. When average gas prices surpassed $5, ICE mileage was 8.5% lower than in 2021. By comparison, overall Tesla mileage does not show a clear relationship to gas prices, with miles driven in Tesla vehicles increasing slightly over the same period.
“We’re seeing a clear link between higher gas prices and mobility, which has been expected for some time,” said Ryan McMahon, VP of Strategy for CMT. “What’s unique here is CMT’s ability to analyze how mileage has shifted from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles when drivers have that option.”
Tesla trips have increased significantly among Tesla/ICE households. The percentage of Tesla trips among Tesla/ICE households has increased to 70% since February 2022. Before February, Tesla made up 63% of Tesla/ICE households’ total trips.
I just attended a “Zoom” presentation on electric vehicles (EVs) where the presenter showed the rapid increase in sales of both hybrid and all-electric vehicles. She explained the differences in ICE vehicles, hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and all electric vehicles (EVs). The requirements for charging hybrid and EVs was explained and approximate distances that these vehicles can travel was also reviewed.
If you are interested in purchasing an EV, I suggest you do your homework on the subject. EVs are not for everyone, but they might be just what you want.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.